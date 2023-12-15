13 awesome tech gifts under $100 that we've tested and are guaranteed to impress

Believe it or not, great tech gifts don't need to break the bank. In fact, thanks to last-minute gift deals, you can even get some of the year's top gadgets for less right now.

The Tom's Guide team has spent countless hours reviewing hundreds of tech products, so we know which ones are actually worth getting — and which ones will impress your gift recipients. Whether you're shopping with a specific person in mind, or simply need an affordable (and foolproof) last-minute gift, we've got you covered.

Our guide to the best tech gifts of the year has plenty or recommendations for all budgets, but if you're looking for tech gifts you can get now for under $100, you've come to the right place. That said, shipping deadlines are fast-approaching, so you'll want to act fact to make sure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas.

See tech gifts under $100 that our editor's love below.

Best affordable tech gifts under $100

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $27 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's the perfect gift for the person who's always misplacing their keys. It's also one of those things that someone can never have enough of. Note: That Best Buy does sell it for a few bucks less.

Price check: $25 @ Best Buy

Govee Neon Rope Lights: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon

This elevated (yet still affordable) smart light strip is a hassle-free home decor upgrade, perfect home offices, living rooms and bedrooms alike. Thanks to the flexible design, it can even be used to design neon light murals. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the product page before checkout. Note that Walmart sells a shorter 6.5-foot model for $55.

Price check: $55 @ Walmart

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $54 @ Amazon

Free smart bulb! The 2nd-Gen Echo Show 8 is now on sale for $54. This smart display has a sharp 8-inch touch screen, a 13MP auto-framing camera for video chats. It's a good pick for a budget-friendly smart display with a large screen, and a particularly good pick for parents.

Price check: $54 @ Best Buy

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: was $76 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a fun Polaroid-style camera for documenting life and printing memories. Anyone, of any age or interests, can pick up this camera, shoot and print their photos instantly with no fuss. It'll never get old watching pictures materialize.

Price check: $76 @ Walmart

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Save 38% on this 4-quart air fryer. That's enough capacity to serve a small family, and this device is capable of crisping, roasting, reheating and dehydrating with its various settings. Anytime you can get this particular model for less than $100, you're getting a good value, and it's also an excellent gift.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

This simple espresso maker is the easiest, and most affordable, way to enjoy a Nespresso machine. This is the gift for someone who perhaps just moved into a new home, or who's aging coffee maker could use an upgrade. Bonus points if you pair it with Nespresso pods.

Price check: $99 @ Walmart