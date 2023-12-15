13 awesome tech gifts under $100 that we've tested and are guaranteed to impress

Believe it or not, great tech gifts don't need to break the bank. In fact, thanks to last-minute gift deals, you can even get some of the year's top gadgets for less right now.
The Tom's Guide team has spent countless hours reviewing hundreds of tech products, so we know which ones are actually worth getting — and which ones will impress your gift recipients. Whether you're shopping with a specific person in mind, or simply need an affordable (and foolproof) last-minute gift, we've got you covered.
Our guide to the best tech gifts of the year has plenty or recommendations for all budgets, but if you're looking for tech gifts you can get now for under $100, you've come to the right place. That said, shipping deadlines are fast-approaching, so you'll want to act fact to make sure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas.
See tech gifts under $100 that our editor's love below.
Tech gifts under $100 — quick links
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $27 at Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot Clock w/ Bulb: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Govee Neon Rope Lights: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 8 w/ Bulb: was $129 now $54 @ Amazon
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: was $76 now $59 at Amazon
- Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $85 @ Amazon
- JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $149 now $99 at Amazon
- AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
Best affordable tech gifts under $100
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $27 @ Amazon
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's the perfect gift for the person who's always misplacing their keys. It's also one of those things that someone can never have enough of. Note: That Best Buy does sell it for a few bucks less.
Price check: $25 @ Best Buy
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
Know someone with a regular, non-smart TV that could use an entertainment upgrade? The best streaming device we've ever tested is currently on sale. We love it for its 4K resolution and HDR10 and Dolby Vision support but check out our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review for all the details.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $39 @ Walmart
Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
Free smart bulb! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. This is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy, so it's a gift that's guaranteed to impress.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Govee Neon Rope Lights: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon
This elevated (yet still affordable) smart light strip is a hassle-free home decor upgrade, perfect home offices, living rooms and bedrooms alike. Thanks to the flexible design, it can even be used to design neon light murals. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the product page before checkout. Note that Walmart sells a shorter 6.5-foot model for $55.
Price check: $55 @ Walmart
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon
The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.
Price check: $54 @ Best Buy
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $54 @ Amazon
Free smart bulb! The 2nd-Gen Echo Show 8 is now on sale for $54. This smart display has a sharp 8-inch touch screen, a 13MP auto-framing camera for video chats. It's a good pick for a budget-friendly smart display with a large screen, and a particularly good pick for parents.
Price check: $54 @ Best Buy
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: was $76 now $59 @ Amazon
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a fun Polaroid-style camera for documenting life and printing memories. Anyone, of any age or interests, can pick up this camera, shoot and print their photos instantly with no fuss. It'll never get old watching pictures materialize.
Price check: $76 @ Walmart
Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is our favorite budget fitness tracker in 2023 thanks to its small size, fantastic battery life, and bright, colorful touchscreen. Use it to keep tabs on your workouts as well as your sleep quality. If you know someone who might appreciate a companion for their wellness goals, this tracker is a great gift.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | $79 @ Walmart
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Save 38% on this 4-quart air fryer. That's enough capacity to serve a small family, and this device is capable of crisping, roasting, reheating and dehydrating with its various settings. Anytime you can get this particular model for less than $100, you're getting a good value, and it's also an excellent gift.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: was $120 now $85 @ Amazon
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound, and up to 10 hours of battery life, or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. This $30 discount at Best Buy is officially their lowest price ever.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy | $89 @ Target
JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon
Bluetooth speakers are a winning gift choice, and the JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality. It's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy | $97 @ Walmart
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $149 now $99 at Amazon
This simple espresso maker is the easiest, and most affordable, way to enjoy a Nespresso machine. This is the gift for someone who perhaps just moved into a new home, or who's aging coffee maker could use an upgrade. Bonus points if you pair it with Nespresso pods.
Price check: $99 @ Walmart
AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They're a solid accessory for anyone who has an iPhone.
Price check: $99 @ Target | $99 @ Best Buy