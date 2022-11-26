11 best early Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now

Unlike Black Friday, which now starts in October, Cyber Monday is a lightning-fast event. Sure, there are still many good Black Friday deals you can buy, but many retailers — and shoppers — are now moving onto Cyber Monday deals.

I've been professionally covering deals for 15 years now and I can let you in on a secret: They're the same. Years ago, Cyber Monday focused on online retailers, but these days every retailer has an online presence. Yes, some deals may see an extra price drop here or there, but generally speaking — the changes will be subtle.

Another secret I can tell you is that this weekend retailers will either intentionally pull back on stock or completely run out of stock. That 48-inch OLED TV for $569 (opens in new tab), for instance, is no longer in stock at Best Buy. Even the 55-inch model for $799 (such an amazing deal) is now out of stock at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab). I'm pretty sure they'll come back into stock in a few days (or maybe even hours), but my point is this: If you see an excellent deal right now — buy it. It's probably not going to drop significantly in price and by securing it now — you'll rest assured you won't have to wait weeks for it to arrive.

All that said, below I'm rounding up the best Black Friday-Cyber-Weekend-Cyber-Monday holiday deals you can get right now. I understand that everyone's budget is different, so my list below includes deals at all price points and across multiple categories. It also includes a few deals I personally hope to pick up today. If there are any specific deals you're looking for — give me a shout in the comments section below.

Google Pixel 6a: for $1/month @ AT&T

Phone deals don't get cheaper than this, folks. Right now AT&T has the Pixel 6a on sale for $1/month. In our Pixel 6a review, we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers a bright display and better performance than its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53. Don't want to be tied down to AT&T — Amazon has the unlocked Pixel 6a on sale for $299.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price. The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. It's been on sale for $159 in the past, but it's now back at an all-time price low.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

I'm including this deal with a small caveat. It was actually cheaper (on sale for $77) earlier this month. However, that price lasted for less than 24 hours and I don't think we'll see it again at that price point. That said, even at $99 this is still a solid deal. Why? Because it's our favorite budget robot vacuum. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits on the market. It's got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

Nespresso sale: deals from $118 @ Amazon

I miss my old Nespresso machine. Although I own a different coffee maker now, this sale is very tempting. Amazon is knocking up to 40% off a wide range of Nespresso machines as part of its Black Friday sales. After discount, deals start from $118. Not sure which model to get? The Nespresso VertuoPlus is on sale for $118 (was $169). We named it the best Nespresso machine you can get because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Yes, it's a predictable sale, but this is still a solid discount in my book. The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. They're at their lowest price now.

Xbox Series S: was $299 now $219 @ Woot

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). Note: Prime members who purchase it via the Woot app will get an extra $20 off for a final price of $199. That's the lowest price ever for this console.

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it to be very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and also found it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its Black Friday deal — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.

Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

With its beautiful 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) OLED display, thin bezels and svelte profile, the VivoBook 14 Pro looks like a $1,000 laptop, but costs much less. In our Asus VivoBook 14 Pro review, we said this notebook is great for day-to-day office work, but also ideal for entertainment. It sports a Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for just $449, which is actually $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday proper.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $895 @ Amazon

This is the TV I plan to buy later this week. I'm hoping the 65-inch model drops further in price, but that's a pipe dream really. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut.

