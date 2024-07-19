You can save $1,182 on my dream desk setup — these Prime Day deals are available

Behold my very own megadesk. I will fully admit it doesn’t stand up to the mightiness of Dwight Schrute’s own construction of the same name, but it comes damn close. But over the past year of slowly building this, imagine my anger when I saw that I could’ve saved over $1,000 if I had just bought it all now! Yes, Prime Day is over, but these deals clearly didn’t get the memo.

In building this beast, I wanted this to be multipurpose, but not in a “jack of all trades, master of none” kind of way. These were what I wanted this to be:

Versatile: I use laptops almost exclusively, so plugging my portable machine straight in for a desktop experience needs to be as seamless as possible. On top of that, it needs to be great for both working by day and gaming by night.

I use laptops almost exclusively, so plugging my portable machine straight in for a desktop experience needs to be as seamless as possible. On top of that, it needs to be great for both working by day and gaming by night. Ergonomic: In my younger years, I laughed at my Apple Watch’s desperate attempts to get me to stand up, and I shrugged at correct sitting postures. Now in my mid 30s, I’m definitely feeling the downsides of this approach, and I went on the lookout for a standing desk and good quality chair. Alongside this, a nice-feeling mechanical keyboard and a great mouse are equally essential.

In my younger years, I laughed at my Apple Watch’s desperate attempts to get me to stand up, and I shrugged at correct sitting postures. Now in my mid 30s, I’m definitely feeling the downsides of this approach, and I went on the lookout for a standing desk and good quality chair. Alongside this, a nice-feeling mechanical keyboard and a great mouse are equally essential. Productive: My workloads span further than just writing and editing articles, as I also divulge in photography, videography, and song recording. This requires a ton of ports, a speaker system that is versatile in sound profiles, and that double-display arrangement of one landscape and one portrait.

And all of these choices have to strike that balance between being high quality and affordable, which is what I thought I’d found at full price — only to see you can snap them all up for so much cheaper!

So whether you want to follow along and build this entire setup yourself, or you’re picking and choosing elements to finish off your own megadesk, here are the best deals across everything I use.

Deals on my desk setup

KTC 27 OLED Monitor: was $699 now $569 @ Amazon

Both a fantastic panel for creative work (thanks to its OLED color) and gaming with a QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, this is a seriously sleek monitor that also gives you a ton of connectivity too — including USB-C power delivery and USB-A passthrough alongside the usual suspects in HDMI and DisplayPort.

Samsung UJ59 32-inch 4K monitor: was $339 now $229 @ Amazon

For my second vertical monitor, I don’t need anything special. It’s the secondary screen after all, and while ElectriQ is a brand that exists only in the UK, this Samsung panel shares exactly the same specs — a 32-inch 4K beast with an ocean of vertical space.

Vivo Dual Monitor Arm: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Easy to setup and customize to your liking with two pneumatic arms, and surprisingly premium in build quality given the price tag. This is a durable addition to my desk that inspires confidence in it holding up these two heavy monitors.

OXS Thunder Pro soundbar: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

I’ve already talked about how much I love the OXS Thunder Pro — not just for its entertainment credentials, but in how it can be tuned for sound accuracy when recording music. This 5.1.2 channel surround sound experience makes everything sound oh-so-sweet.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

Fueling all my creativity at home or on-the-go is this power-packed system. The M3 Pro MacBook Pro is capable of keeping up with even my most intense of 4K edits or multi-track song productions, and that battery life is literally worry-free for me.

Ugreen Revodok Max 213 Thunderbolt 4 Dock: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

With over $120 off one of my favorite Thunderbolt 4 docks, Ugreen’s Revodok Max 213 is an ultra-premium choice that packs a ton of ports for dual-display support, SD card slots and a wide-reaching support across Windows and Mac.

Omoton vertical laptop stand: was $35 now $23 @ Amazon

I also have a dirt cheap gaming laptop in my arsenal, so having a second slot on my vertical laptop stand is essential. This is simply a premium chunk of aluminum with plenty of cushioning for each device — it's the right kind of premium for your desk.

Logitech MX Master 3S: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

This discount is small, but for the best mouse I’ve ever used, it’s significant. The 8K DPI sensor of the Logitech MX Master 3S is super responsive, the frame fills your hand perfectly, and buttons (including that oh-so useful horizontal scroll wheel for brushing through a Final Cut timeline) are perfectly placed.

Kiiboom Phantom 81 V2 keyboard: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

I reviewed the Kiiboom Phantom 81 for Laptop Mag , and I fell in love with its fascinating transparent design, alongside just how amazing it is to type on. Switches feel super smooth — trust me, you’ll love it too at $30 off.

Elgato Facecam MK.2: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Fantastic picture quality in a sleek form factor that gives you a full 1080p 60 FPS picture with HDR? What more could you ask for from a webcam like the Elgato Facecam MK.2 ! Even better, it’s $30 off right now.

Raycon Magic Mat Pro: was $49 now $39 @ Raycon with code POWERUP

Not only did I want a nice feeling desk mat with a smooth, tactile surface, I wanted it to charge my devices wirelessly too. Raycon answered my prayers with this gorgeous option that is totally waterproof while offering 15W wireless charging.

Sihoo Doro S300 Office Chair: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

I absolutely adore the premium ergonomics of the Sihoo Doro S300 chair — bringing lumbar support on a level I’ve never experienced before. But my main quarrel was the sky high price, which has been quickly solved with this tasty $200 saving.