Just like that, 2024 is over – and what a year it has been. From AI taking over the world to Elon Musk attempting the same, the tech landscape is in complete flux. However, as the VPN Editor at Tom's Guide, I'll be weighing in on something I'm better versed in than most – the best VPNs. Predictable, eh?

VPNs have continued to be a seriously hot property throughout the year, as people worldwide are becoming more and more concerned about protecting their privacy. Combine that with the increased fragmentation and skyrocketing cost of streaming services, and you've got yourself the perfect storm for VPN obsession.

From a bigger focus on privacy to an ongoing rivalry between two particular providers, here I'll be running down my VPN predictions for 2025.

Mo Harber-Lamond VPN Editor Tom's Guide's leading VPN expert, Mo tests VPN services every day to see what providers say they do, and what it's really like as a day-to-day user.

1. Moving beyond VPN

2024 saw a number of VPN providers branch out from their core product to offer wider online privacy and security. For example, IPVanish introduced a private, cloud-based browser and its own link checker, Surfshark further bolstered its Alternative ID and Alternative Number tech, while NordVPN and ExpressVPN added a huge amount of features – but I'll talk about that in a moment.

It's clear that real people are looking for more comprehensive privacy suites compared to just a VPN. After all, VPN providers are profit-making enterprises at the end of the day, so they wouldn't be investing money into developing these products if they weren't being used. Therefore, it only makes sense that even more providers will follow suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top of my list is Private Internet Access (PIA). It's part of the Kape Technologies family – which also includes ExpressVPN and CyberGhost – which means there's potential investment there. It's also one of the few highly rated VPN services that doesn't offer anything beyond a very capable VPN, making it ripe for expansion. I've got my fingers crossed here, as PIA is a very good product that's great for advanced users.

2. ExpressVPN vs NordVPN rivalry continues

When it comes to discussing the biggest and best VPN providers, the conversation almost involves both ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Both are extremely well made, but in the last couple of years, NordVPN has developed tons of smart new features like Threat Protection Pro, Cyber Insurance and NordPass, while ExpressVPN stayed much the same, only launching the free ExpressVPN Keys password manager.

However, in 2024, ExpressVPN played an effective game of catch-up, matching just about everything NordVPN had launched mere months before. This included new expert features for better configuration, Dedicated IP, Identity Defender, Credit Scanner, and even the global roaming eSIM service holiday.com.

(Image credit: Future)

The big difference is that ExpressVPN offers all of this in one plan, while NordVPN lets you pick and choose what you want – meaning NordVPN appears much cheaper, but if you'll use everything, ExpressVPN is the better choice. All this led me to wonder if ExpressVPN was actually becoming a bit of a bargain.

In 2025, I don't expect either side to let up. Although NordVPN may look to be on the front foot right now, ExpressVPN is clearly on the offensive, and if it can get ahead of its rival and launch something original first, the tables may turn.

3. More independent audits

One of the most important things a VPN provider has to do is convince you that its privacy claims can be trusted, and the easiest way of doing that is by getting a trusted third party to corroborate this. This is done through auditing, which is the process of inviting a dedicated auditing firm – PwC, Deloitte, FSecure etc. – in-house to try and find proof that everything is as it should be.

While not a foolproof method, a successful audit is a very good sign that a VPN provider has secure infrastructure, and is living up to what it promises in its no-logs policy.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/chayanuphol)

Most big names have undergone multiple audits, but a standout name that hasn't is PrivadoVPN. We rate it as the best free VPN, but one of its few downsides is that we don't have third-party proof that it doesn't collect logs on its users.

I've no reason to disbelieve PrivadoVPN's claims, but when you consider even small players like Opera VPN have undergone audits, Privado's lack of one could become a red flag. I've got my fingers crossed it comes through with one in 2025 – and you can almost guarantee that big names like ExpressVPN and NordVPN will also undergo further checks next year.

4. Rising prices

This should come as no surprise, but with rising costs in energy and employment, VPNs are becoming more expensive to run. Of course, big players aren't exactly strapped for cash, but I expect to see at least a couple of well-known providers crank up the prices in 2025.

This will likely be most evident in January and February, because a lot of VPNs carry on their Black Friday VPN deals through to the holiday period, and then revert their pricing to the effective maximum until Spring. If you're looking for a bargain, you may well be best off signing up before the New Year.