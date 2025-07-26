I have scoliosis, and this heat and vibration pad helped relieve my back pain

I have been struggling with back pain for most of my life, and I thought it was normal. But thanks to an X-ray a few years ago, I found out that the pain I've been having is from scoliosis: a curvature at the top of my spine.

I know I'm not alone in my discomfort, though, and back pain can come from just being sat in an uncomfortable desk chair all day or pushing yourself too hard in a training session.

Luckily, I have found a pain relief solution that is effective and a fraction of the price of hand-held massage guns: The Hyperice Venom Go.

Hyperice Venom Go: $129 at Amazon The Hyperice Venom Go is my favorite way to soothe my everyday aches and pains. It uses heat and vibrations to soothe and relax muscles, relieving tension and pain in the affected area. The reusable sticky pad makes the device extremely easy to set up, and the pod that controls the heat and vibrations attaches on top with a magnetic click.

What is it?

I've never seen anything like the Hyperice Venom Go before, so this was a whole new experience for me. The device is made up of a reusable sticky pad and a pod that magnetically attaches to the pad.

There are buttons on the side of the pod to control the heat and vibrations, or you can simply use the app. I opted to use the app as it helped me to visualize what was going on.

The pad heats up instantly from the signals sent by the pod, and the vibrations radiate from the pod along the pad, too. It can be used anywhere on the body, so I have also been using it on my calves after a run, and I've noticed that it speeds up my recovery time.

Customizing heat and vibration therapy

The Hyperice Venom combines both heat therapy and vibration therapy. I have been turning to heat therapy for many years now, and it is the method that gives me the most relief. The heat works to relax the muscle and increase blood flow to the area, speeding up the recovery process.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But what about the addition of vibrations with the Venom Go? Research suggested that vibration therapy can activate muscles, while heat increases blood flow, significantly reducing the severity of muscle spasms. Not to mention the vibrations are incredibly relaxing and therapeutic.

The Hyperice Venom Go has nine combinations of heat and vibration to choose from. You can choose from a continuous vibration or two different rhythms. There are three different levels of heat: 105ºF (level 1), 109ºF (level 2) and 113ºF (level 3).

You can also opt to have either the heat or vibration turned off, so the treatment you get really can be tailored to suit you. This was great for me as I know heat works best to relieve my tension, but at times, Level 3 was too hot, so I could go for a lower setting when needed. This level of control can't be achieved with the heat pads that I normally pick up from the pharmacy.

Venom Go on the go

The lightweight and compact design of the Hyperice Venom Go means I have been able to take it with me everywhere. The pad only measures 5 x 3 inches and is flexible, so it can be rolled up. The detachable pod is also compact at 2 x 2 x 1 inches.

I can use it discreetly under my clothes and can use it for pain relief when I am out and about. However, in this situation, I don't use the vibrations as they are pretty loud, and you may get some funny looks.

You can read more about how I got on with the muscle recovery device in my full Hyperice Venom Go review.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.