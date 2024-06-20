IPVanish wants to make sure you never click on a bad link again

No matter how shrewd you are when it comes to internet safety, we've all made the occasional= mistake.

Whether its forgetting to use one of the best VPNs, clicking on a curious-looking (or cheekily disguised) ad or even following a potentially harmful link, no one is perfect. This is why VPN provider IPVanish has developed a new tool that you can use for free to stop you from falling for one ever again.



The Ziff Davis-owned firm has added its free Link Checker tool today. Prevention is always better than the cure, and the Link Checker is a great way to avoid getting into trouble.

How to use the IPVanish Link Checker

It really couldn't be easier to check a link you may have a reason to doubt. All you have to be able to do is copy and paste (hopefully we don't have to explain how to do that).

Simply copy the link and paste it into the taskbar on this page and you'll be met with an answer in no time at all. Like several other IPVanish tools, it's completely free and you don't need to make any kind of account. Handy!

How does it work?

This is the clever bit. Unlike other link scanners, IPVanish claims its tool uses deep-link analysis, it's not just a surface-level check. This process includes using AI and machine learning to monitor as the tool sets up a "temporary, cloud-hosted browser to navigate links, follow redirects, and load external content such as advertisements and libraries."

What else does IP Vanish offer?

(Image credit: Future)

Alongside free tools like a password generator, internet speed tester and IP address checker, IPVanish made it name for itself as a VPN service.

While those looking for one of the best streaming VPNs should head elsewhere, it is otherwise a very effective VPN that we rate pretty highly. If you're an adept tech user then you'll be particularly happy with plenty of data on display and an unlimited number of devices covered in one subscription.

Are there any alternatives?

Interestingly, leading VPN provider NordVPN released a similar system, Threat Protection Pro, just this week.

This service scans URLs and blocks access to any malware or phishing attempts from these links. Unlike IPVanish however, it does all of this automatically and has a few more tricks up its proverbial sleeve. Threat Protection Pro also restricts third-party trackers (e.g. cookies) and automatically shortens URLs to reduce similar trackers.

However, to activate these features, you'll need a NordVPN subscription. IPVanish's tool, on the other hand, doesn't require you to make an account or jump through any hoops – but you will have to manually check any links you suspect.