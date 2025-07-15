BulletVPN shuts down and cancels lifetime subscriptions – but Windscribe is here to help

BulletVPN has shut down its VPN service with immediate effect. The provider wasn't one of the best VPNs, but it had thousands of customers, including some with lifetime subscriptions.

However, Windscribe is stepping in to help those impacted. Eligible subscribers will be able to claim 6 months of Windscribe Pro for free, along with discounted long-term plans.

BulletVPN has announced that they are shutting down. While that's unfortunate news for anyone using their service, Windscribe has stepped in to help. If you have an active BulletVPN sub, claim a free 6 months of Windscribe Pro. Read more: https://t.co/fz8zy71l8d pic.twitter.com/nm2QwNHbU0July 8, 2025

Users with an active BulletVPN subscription have until August 9, 2025, to take up the offer. They can do so by contacting support@bulletvpn.com.

BulletVPN was based in Tallinn, Estonia, and has been live since 2014. The provider has cited the sustainability of its operations as one of the reasons for its closure.

In a statement, it said that the "decision was made after careful consideration of various factors." "Shifts in market demand" and "evolving technology requirements" were also cited as two contributing factors.

Image: BulletVPN's "End of Life" statement (Image credit: Future)

Windscribe shared a quote from BulletVPN's founder, who preferred to stay anonymous, which said stopping operations was a hard decision to take.

BulletVPN's founder went on to say "the silver lining was Windscribe making sure our users had VPN protection and were not left stranded."

Lifetime subscriptions come under fire – again

BulletVPN lifetime subscriptions are being cancelled due to the provider's closure.

Customers are not happy, and it leaves many asking how long a lifetime actually is, and how much these plans can be trusted.

The news has seen opinionated discussions on Reddit, with one user saying a "lifetime doesn't exist in technology."

This is not the first time lifetime VPN subscriptions have been under fire in recent months. VPNSecure cancelled lifetime subscriptions for users back in April 2025, leaving affected users outraged.

The VPNSecure case is arguably worse because the provider didn't shut down – it just changed ownership. The new owners claimed not to have any knowledge about the lifetime plans issued.

TrustPilot was flooded with angry, negative reviews. One user called VPNSecure "a bunch of thieves."

(Image credit: Diy13 / Getty Images)

No commercial partnership

Both BulletVPN and Windscribe stressed this is not the beginning of a partnership between the two providers. Windscribe has not purchased BulletVPN or acquired any part of its operations.

The two companies are separate entities and this offer has been independently offered by Windscribe – no money has changed hands.

Windscribe said its offer "is a voluntary and courtesy gesture, aimed at assisting affected users." It added that "this offer does not indicate any partnership or affiliation between BulletVPN and Windscribe in any shape or form."

Any issues relating to BulletVPN should be directed to that provider and not Windscribe.

By accepting Windscribe's offer, the provider said "users acknowledge and agree that Windscribe is not responsible for any issues or liabilities arising from their previous relationship with BulletVPN."

Both providers clearly stated that no user data, email addresses, or account information has been shared with Windscribe.

Single-use voucher codes have been given to BulletVPN. The provider may share them with affected users and the codes can be redeemed voluntarily.