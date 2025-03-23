Future Apple Watch models could get a surprising new feature — what we know

Apple could be making some significant changes to its beloved Apple Watch models soon. Like the rumored cameras coming to the company's AirPods, Apple could be working to add AI-powered cameras to the Apple Watch, though it may not be as helpful as you might hope.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Watch cameras will let one of the best smartwatches on the market "see the outside world and use AI to deliver relevant information."

As exciting as it sounds, some aspects of this news keep us from getting too overjoyed.

First, Gurman said Apple may be a couple of Apple Watch generations away from actually putting this technolgy into a watch. If that's the case, we could be looking at an Apple Watch Series 12 for the release of its AI-powered cameras, if not even longer.

As part of this plan, Apple is considering adding cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models. Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

According to the report, Apple Watch Ultra and regular models will have different camera locations.

"The current idea is to put the camera inside the display of the Series version, like the front-facing lens on the iPhone. The Ultra will take a different approach, with the camera lens sitting on the side of the watch near the crown and button,” says Gurman.

Unfortunately, neither model supports FaceTime calling from the wrist. Instead, it'll be a Visual Intelligence lens, allowing you to point your wrist at an object to learn more about it.

It'll be interesting to see how it works, assuming it actually happens. After all, if we're still two or more years away, it's always possible Apple's plans could change.