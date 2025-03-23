Future Apple Watch models could get a surprising new feature — what we know

News
By published

AI cameras on your wrist

Apple Watch Series 10
(Image credit: Future)

Apple could be making some significant changes to its beloved Apple Watch models soon. Like the rumored cameras coming to the company's AirPods, Apple could be working to add AI-powered cameras to the Apple Watch, though it may not be as helpful as you might hope.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Watch cameras will let one of the best smartwatches on the market "see the outside world and use AI to deliver relevant information."

As exciting as it sounds, some aspects of this news keep us from getting too overjoyed.

First, Gurman said Apple may be a couple of Apple Watch generations away from actually putting this technolgy into a watch. If that's the case, we could be looking at an Apple Watch Series 12 for the release of its AI-powered cameras, if not even longer.

As part of this plan, Apple is considering adding cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models.

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

According to the report, Apple Watch Ultra and regular models will have different camera locations.

"The current idea is to put the camera inside the display of the Series version, like the front-facing lens on the iPhone. The Ultra will take a different approach, with the camera lens sitting on the side of the watch near the crown and button,” says Gurman.

The more affordable models will get a front-facing lens, sort of like the selfie camera on the iPhone. The Ultra will have a lens on the watch's side near the crown.

Unfortunately, neither model supports FaceTime calling from the wrist. Instead, it'll be a Visual Intelligence lens, allowing you to point your wrist at an object to learn more about it.

It'll be interesting to see how it works, assuming it actually happens. After all, if we're still two or more years away, it's always possible Apple's plans could change.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Smartwatches News
TOPICS
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses next to AirPods Pro 2
New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras
AirPods Pro 2
Apple reportedly working on AirPods with cameras — here’s what they could do
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do
A folding Apple Watch could follow the iPhone Flip — here’s what we know
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 3: All the rumors you need to know
Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a person&#039;s wrist outside
Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch 11 rumored to finally get this long-awaited health tracking feature
Apple Glass AR Glasses Release date, price, features and leaks
Apple Glasses: all the rumors so far
Latest in Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 10
Future Apple Watch models could get a surprising new feature — what we know
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do
A folding Apple Watch could follow the iPhone Flip — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Pebble Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches
Pebble is back with two new smartwatches starting at $149 — how to preorder
Garmin Fenix 8 Sleep
New data reveals the average Garmin sleep score — do you sleep better or worse than most people?
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
Latest in News
Apple Watch Series 10
Future Apple Watch models could get a surprising new feature — what we know
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max in hand showing displays
Forget iPhone 17 — iPhone 18 could get this huge upgrade
The new Husqvarna iQ series robot lawn mower.
Husqvarna’s new robot mowers offer GPS for less
Rendered images of rumored foldable iPhone.
Foldable iPhone report just revealed key details — here's what we know
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 23 (#651)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #385 (Sunday, March 23 2025)
More about smartwatches
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do

A folding Apple Watch could follow the iPhone Flip — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch

It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
The new Husqvarna iQ series robot lawn mower.

Husqvarna’s new robot mowers offer GPS for less
See more latest