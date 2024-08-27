Win! Get $100 off the Orbi 770 Series with this exclusive coupon

The best mesh routers can blanket your home with fast, reliable Wi-Fi. In some cases, they can even extend your Wi-Fi signal to your backyard. The downside is many of these devices can be costly. Fortunately, Netgear has an epic discount that saves you $100.

For a limited time, you can get the Netgear Orbi 770 3-Pack for $899 at Netgear via coupon code "ORBI770". That's $100 off and one of the best Netgear promo codes we've seen.

Netgear Orbi 770 3-Pack: was $999 now $899 @ Netgear

Netgear makes some of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers we've tested. The Orbi 770 offers up to 11Gbps of Wi-Fi 7 speeds to blanket your entire home with ultra-fast internet. (It can cover up to 8,000 sq. ft). This bundle includes a router and two satellites. Use coupon code "ORBI770" to get this price at checkout.

We haven't tested the Netgear Orbi 770, but we did test the Orbi 970 and it holds the top spot in our list of the best mesh routers. While the units are different — the 970 offers faster max Wi-Fi speeds over a greater area — the routers share similar DNA, which means you expect top-notch performance from the Orbi 770.

Note: You can use coupon "ORBI770" to save on a single satellite $359 (was $399) or the 2-pack $629 (was $699) as well as the three-pack.