Whoa! This giant gaming monitor is $700 off right now — and it's one of the best I've tested

I review gaming monitors for a living, and one of the biggest I've ever tested is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 . This 57-inch behemoth is not only great for gaming, but it's also excellent for productivity. While this device is great, it was expensive at launch. Thankfully, a limited-time sale has drastically reduced its price by hundreds of dollars.

Right now, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is on sale at Amazon for $1,799 . That’s not exactly cheap, but considering how this gargantuan monitor used to cost $2,499, you’re saving a cool $700! The Odyssey Neo G9 might be too large for your living space, but if you have the room for it, it's worth considering — especially at such a steep discount.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is easily one of the best gaming monitors out there. Its 1000R curved display makes the best PC games feel more immersive, while its fast 240Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time serve to enhance the overall gaming experience. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, meaning it’s great if your gaming rig packs an AMD GPU. However, those with Nvidia cards can still enjoy a buttery-smooth experience.

As I said in my review, the Odyssey Neo G9’s 57-inch curved display is a marvel to behold in person. Images look bright and colorful at a sharp 7,680 x 2,160 resolution. The contrasts between dark and light elements aren’t as pronounced as they would be on an OLED panel, but this monitor’s mini-LED display doesn’t disappoint.

The expansive display is also perfect for everyday work — especially if you like keeping multiple windows open. Because of that, I was more efficient using this monitor than on the dual-screen setup I have at home. More than any other, this device demonstrated the advantage an ultrawide monitor can have on my productivity.

I thought this 57-inch curved monitor was ridiculous — until I tested it. Now, it’s one of the best I’ve tested since it’s so great for both gaming and work. This Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 deal is for a limited time so it’d be good to snatch it up now before the sale ends.