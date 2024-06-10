Apple is bringing iPhone Mirroring to macOS Sequoia — here’s what we know

Apple just announced a brand feature for Macs that iPhone owners are probably going to love. Something that has us asking the question, “What took you so long, Apple?”. Apple is expanding Continuity on macOS Sequoia with a feature called iPhone Mirroring. And that name is pretty self-explanatory.

The idea here is that you can connect your iPhone to your Mac and wirelessly beam the screen onto your desktop. That way, you can control the apps on your phone with a keyboard and mouse/trackpad. You’re also able to drag and drop content from the iPhone interface and straight onto your Mac, while the phone's audio will come out through your Mac’s speakers.

The best part is that it works without asking you to pick up and unlock your phone. That’s right, your iPhone stays locked, meaning nobody else can try to snoop on it while you’re distracted by whatever is on your Mac’s screen.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because several other companies have done something similar in the past. We’ve already seen Huawei, Samsung and others offer features like this, provided you have the same brand of phone and laptop. But that catch is probably the reason why it’s never taken off.

I’ll admit, I don’t know how many people have an iPhone and a Mac, but I’d bet good money that there are a lot more of them out there than people with a Samsung phone and laptop.

This is just one of many announcements from the WWDC 2024 keynote. For ongoing coverage of the event, be sure to check out our WWDC 2024 live blog.

More from Tom's Guide