Apple confirms global rollout for Vision Pro — these countries are getting it first

Apple has confirmed the Apple Vision Pro headset will go on sale beyond the United States in the coming months during the WWDC 2024 keynote earlier today.

Until now, the $3,499 spatial computing headset has seen some specialist use outside North America (like when surgeons in London used it during a spinal procedure) but everyday Apple fans worldwide haven't been able to buy it.

The news came as Apple unveiled visionOS 2 at its developer event, which brings a few new features to the headset, including the ability to turn regular photos into Spatial photos.

China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore will get the first chance to buy the Apple Vision Pro on June 28. Pre-orders will opening on Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. PT. Another five countries will be able to buy the headset on July 12:

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Customers in those countries will be able to pre-order Vision Pro beginning Friday, June 28, at 5 a.m. PT, with availability beginning Friday, July 12. Crucially, no region-specific pricing has yet been revealed.

“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” said Tim Cook.

“We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”

Despite the price tag (and a few early issues) I'm still convinced Vision Pro is a look at what the future computing could be. We called the spatial computer "a truly amazing product" in our review of it earlier this year and I, for one, am very excited at the prospect of getting my eyes on it when it arrives in London next month.