M4 MacBook launch looks like a lock within the next week — here’s what we know

Apple is expected to launch new versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac computers before the end of October, and recent stock levels may hint that it's coming soon.

On October 14, Apple whisperer Mark Gurman tweeted that "retail inventory" for Apple computers is dwindling, and there are no plans to replace the stock. Typically, dwindling inventory means that the product is either getting a refresh or discontinued.

Interestingly, Gurman also noted that the iPad Mini and related accessories were also low in stock. In a rare move this morning, Apple surprise-launched the iPad Mini 7, which many expected to be released alongside the new MacBooks.

Retail inventory for iMacs, MacBook Pros, Mac minis, iPad minis, iPad mini accessories continues to dwindle. Not seeing the same for entry iPad, for those wondering.October 14, 2024

Gurman's leaks and prognostications are typically correct, so this is a serious hint that new devices are on the way.

With the launch of the M4 chip and the iPad Pro in early summer, we should see new M4-powered MacBook Pros, Mac mini, and iMac devices.

We haven't seen many rumors regarding the Mac mini and iMac, but photos and specs have already leaked for the M4 MacBook Pro. A Russian leaker released a video purporting to show the M4 laptop that can run two external displays.

Gurman has reported that the next Mac Mini is losing two USB-A ports in favor of five USB-C ports, with two on the front like those on the Mac Studio. It's also supposed to get much smaller and, with the M4 chipset, the company's most powerful.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Allegedly, Apple is working on a 27-inch iMac, which we might see this year, but it's unclear if that version of the iMac is ready for primetime.

All reports point to Apple holding an event at the end of October with a potential early November retail release of all the mentioned devices. But beyond the sudden release of the iPad Mini 7, it's unclear what Apple's plans are for their new computers.

More from Tom's Guide