I just watched the first scripted film for Apple Vision Pro — and I'll never see movies the same way again

I'm watching the beads of sweat pool on a sailor's face as he stares ominously around the inside of a creaking submarine, and then I'm immediately drawn in to the little details — like the flapping paper blowing near a vent and the flickering lights covered in metal in the hallway. Something bad is about to happen, and I'm feeling a mix of excitement and dread. And maybe a touch of virtual sea sickness.

I'm witnessing the potential dawn of a new era of filmmaking on the Apple Vision Pro with 'Sumberged,' which is the first scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video. Written and directed by Edward Berger, who won an Oscar for 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Submerged' tells the story of a World War II-era submarine and its crew as they deal with a devastating attack.

A new frontier for filmmaking

I got a taste of Immersive Video with other clips before with the Vision Pro, like a highliner walking on a tight rope between mountains and a MLS soccer match. And I'm telling you this 17-minute short film blows it and everything else away. You are literally face-to-face with the crew as as they try to survive once they come under attack. There's a sense of intimacy I've never experienced before when watching this film.

It was like I was literally between two sailors as they both pined for the war to end in the super cramped mess hall and get back to loved ones. And the camera movements really suck you into the action as there's an explosion near one of the torpedo tanks and the submarine starts to take on water. I wanted to help one character get up who gets hit in the face with steam, but then I realized it was "just a movie." This is not that.

The reason why Apple Immersive Video is named that way is because special cameras capture 180-degree video in 3D. So think Avatar but a big leap forward. Apple shared that the specially built set featured "practical camera traps and special effects that were uniquely rigged to expose Apple Immersive Video cameras to sparks, steam, water, and fire without breaking viewers’ sense of immersion."

Better than courtside seats

(Image credit: Apple / NBA)

I did experience some other cool things during my Vision Pro session. I got up close and very personal with NBA stars during the Immersive short film of the NBA 2024 All-Star weekend. I saw Stephen Curry's smooth stroke in a new way while watching him compete in the NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge, and I was in awe as I witnessed Mac McClung jump over Shaq during the dunk contest.

In addition, there's a new Immersive Video concert series coming next year and Apple is partnering up with The Weeknd on a new immersive music experience.

The elephant in the room

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Yes, I'm sold on the Immersive Video format, but this new film doesn't erase my problems with the Vision Pro. Despite wearing the headset for less than an hour, I felt the strain on my neck wearing the heavy device, just as I did when I initially reviewed the Vision Pro. So, in a way, a short film makes the most sense for the hardware — at least for now.

It's ironic that 'Submerged' ends with the crew trying to swim to the surface, as I too, was looking for some relief.

The Vision Pro has some other cool upgrades I could experience as part of visionOS 2, including a new Bora Bora environment that transports you to the beach with rippling water. And I got a first-hand look at the improved YouTube experience in Safari. Google and Netflix be damned, you can now easily play videos from those services in Safari now, complete with a movie-theater like view. Yup, there's still no dedicated apps.

Overall, I think Immersive Video (or something like it) could transform the way films are made and watched. But at $3,500, only the privileged few can experience this futuristic movie magic. Unless you visit an Apple Store...