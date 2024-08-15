Apple reportedly working on a new 27-inch iMac — here's what we know so far

Apple hasn't sold a 27-inch iMac for just about two years, but a new rumor suggests that Cupertino hasn't abandoned the larger iMac variant. The rumor comes to us courtesy of Apple-whisperer Mark Gurman in his most recent Power On newsletter for Bloomberg.

In his post, Gurman alleges that a larger display iMac "remains something Apple is exploring." However, he does note that it is "unclear" whether or not this potential iMac will feature the M4 chip or if perhaps Apple is waiting for next year's M5 chip.

Apple is already preparing to launch M4-powered MacBooks and potentially an M4 iMac, though that is most likely a refreshed version of the current 24-inch iMac.

The 27-inch version was officially killed off by Apple in 2023, though it had been retired since March of 2022. However, it wasn't a priority even before its retirement as Apple hadn't made a new version since the 2020 iteration.

While we haven't seen the 27-inch iMac in some time, the rumors surrounding a larger iMac haven't died down. Last year, it was rumored that Apple was working on a 32-inch version with Pro and Max processors. Perhaps that gigantic iMac is what Gurman is hinting that Apple is developing.

Of course, when Apple killed off the 27-inch iMac the company turned around and launched a 27-inch Studio Display, a monitor our review called fantastic. Paired with a new M2-powered Mac Studio and you've essentially replaced the iMac, though at a much higher price.

Some kind of M4 laptop and desktop computer is coming later this fall, but it might not be an improved Studio Display or Mac Studio. Apple has had a staggered rollout of the M4 chip with the new iPad Pro but it's not clear how that powerful chip will filter into its computers or if Apple Intelligence is altering Apple's plans.

We could also be waiting for next year's M5 chip to really take Apple's next lineup of MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis to the next level.