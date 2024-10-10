M4 MacBook Pro just tipped for major upgrade ahead of Apple October event

Apple is expected to reveal the M4-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro before the end of October. And a new leak claims the entry-level Apple laptop is getting the ability to support up to two external displays.

The latest leak was released by Russian Youtuber romancev768 (via Mac Rumors). In their video we can see a MacBook with the lid up clearly connected to two external monitors.

The current M3-powered entry-level MacBook Pro can only support one external display with up to 6K resolution. Or it can connect via HDMI to a display up to 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is when the laptop lid is open. The MacBook Pro can support two displays if the lid is closed.

Assuming this Russian leak is correct, the forthcoming M4 version of the MacBook Pro will come with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, which means the upgraded version will be able to support two displays with the lid open.

Currently, the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro features two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants that run on the M3 Pro and M3 Max CPUs feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The M3 Pro and M3 Max versions also have native DisplayPort via USB-C and an HDMI port that can support one 8K display at 60Hz or one 4K display at 240Hz.

It's not clear from the leaks whether or not the new M4 MacBook Pro will get those abilities along with the additional Thunderbolt 4 port.

Apple is expected to announce the new M4 entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro alongside new versions of the iMac, Mac mini, and the higher-end MacBook Pro powered by stronger M4 chips before the end of October. Though some rumors have suggested we might not see the new Apple computers until November.

