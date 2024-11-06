M3 MacBook Pro plummets to all-time lowest price in biggest Black Friday deal I’ve ever seen

In the tidal wave of Black Friday laptop deals we see every year, there’s always one that leaves us scratching our heads and thinking, “Surely this is a mistake!” Well, I just found that shocking special offer and it comes on one of the best laptops you can buy.

Right now, the M3 MacBook Pro is just $1,099 at Amazon. Yes, you read that right — the best MacBook Pro available today is now a whopping $500 off, which makes us seriously consider whether the soon-to-be-released M4 version is actually worth it!

M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Amazon with coupon applied

Make sure you apply the coupon on the product page to get this shockingly low price. This is on the base model M3 MacBook Pro, so you’re getting that impressive M3 chip, a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — all in that sleek, utilitarian unibody construction.

Seriously, how is the M3 MacBook Pro this cheap!? Not only did Mark Spoonauer herald this as the best MacBook Pro you can buy in his review, but it’s also his current daily driver. The M3 chip keeps up with multitasking across a ton of Chrome tabs and even some more power-intensive apps like Photoshop and Final Cut Pro.

Not only that, but it's almost terrifyingly power-efficient. With 17 hours on one charge in our battery life testing, it puts a lot of its equivalent competition to absolute shame! And all that comes with a seriously good-looking Liquid Retina XDR display and the best speakers you’ll ever find on a laptop.

It's all packed into a lean, mean shell of utilitarian luxury with a fantastic keyboard and touchpad, plus all the ports you need to get stuff done. Typically, we’d be pointing to this laptop as the one for content creators, but at this price, it’s just become a must-buy for anyone looking for a laptop that can do it all for a long time to come.

If you need more performance, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro is currently $400 off at B&H. But trust me — the standard M3 is more than enough power for most of you reading this!