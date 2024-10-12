15 best early Black Friday laptop deals — M3 MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 and more

Black Friday may not be for a while yet, but that hasn't stopped the likes of Apple, Asus and Dell dropping some great deals on the best laptops you can buy right now!

It's almost as if it's not just one day anymore... But you already knew that. From October Prime Day onwards, companies will sneakily start to drop prices — just to test the waters. Luckily, I'm here with my 7 years of covering this most wonderful time of the year to find them for you.

And don't worry — we're not pointing you towards any outdated models. In fact, these deals are all on the latest and greatest hardware. From the M3 MacBook Air being $200 off to my favorite gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Gaming A14, getting a sweet $150 price cut, they're all here!

So whether it's a Chromebook you desire, a mean gaming machine, or even a dirt cheap Copilot+ PC (looking at you, $849 Galaxy Book4 Edge), and you don't want to wait for November, these deals are Black Friday-worthy.

Windows laptop deals

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell

Save $300 on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, featuring enhanced battery efficiency and advanced AI processing. This XPS 13 model comes with an X1E-80-100 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with 30-120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness.

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $259 @ Amazon

I really like the Acer Aspire Go 15 because it offers a fully functional 15-inch laptop experience for just $259. Currently available at an even lower price, it features an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage drive—perfect for basic tasks and web browsing.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,349 now $849 @ Best Buy

Although this price is $50 higher than it was on Prime Day, it’s still the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Asus ProArt P16: was $1,899 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The Asus ProArt P16 is one of my favorite laptops of 2024. It boasts a stunning color-calibrated OLED display, powerful AMD Ryzen 9 with Ryzen AI paired with an RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, and delivers impressive performance that rivals the MacBook Pro for creative tasks.

Macbook deals

MacBook Air 13 (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is a reliable performer when it comes to power efficiency and overall performance, and it’s even better with a $200 discount. This deal gets you the M3 chip powering a beautiful 13-inch display, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/16GB/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

If you want more power without spending a fortune, the 14-inch MacBook Pro strikes a solid balance between performance and value. This entry-level model features the base M3 chip, but thanks to onboard cooling, it can perform better than the Air. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H

Available for $200 off at B&H — making it cheaper than Prime Day — you can grab the M3 Pro MacBook Pro at a great deal. With the powerful M3 Pro chipset and 18GB of RAM, this configuration is hard to resist. Plus, the Space Black finish gives it a sleek, almost Batman-like vibe.

MacBook Pro 16” (M3 Max/48GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Amazon

This powerhouse laptop is perfect for creative professionals on the move, featuring an M3 Max chip with a 14-core CPU and 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD. It also boasts a beautiful 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes in the sleek Space Black finish.

Gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg (RTX 4050): was $999 now $799 @ Newegg

This is currently the best budget gaming laptop deal available. Don’t underestimate the RTX 4050 — it can run Cyberpunk 2077 at over 60 FPS thanks to DLSS 3.5! Plus, it includes an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz 1080p display.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,288 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This powerful gaming laptop is heavily discounted right now and well worth the price. It features a high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and a fast AMD X3D CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display adds to its impressive gaming capabilities.

Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 311: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy

There’s always an ultra-cheap Chromebook deal during major sales, and we’ve found the one to grab! Skip the sub-$80 used options—this one includes 3 months of free Gemini advanced features.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $379 now $344 @ Amazon

For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly—and it’s now nearly $40 off!