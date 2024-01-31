Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Everything we know so far

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 was mysteriously absent from the list of new products Microsoft launched in 2023, so it's seeming highly likely we'll see it debut in 2024.

This could be a huge deal for Microsoft, because the Surface Pro line has been moribund for years. Surface Pros are some of the best tablets on the market if you want a Windows 11 slate for basic work and play, but they've been over-priced or under-powered (depending on your needs) for years now. The fact that you have to pay extra for a detachable Surface Pro keyboard only further dampens the value.

The debut of the Surface Pro 9 (pictured throughout this article) in September 2023 brought some business-minded improvements to the line, most notably by adding an ARM-powered Surface Pro 9 variant that supports 5G connectivity for getting things done on the go. But there's still a lot Microsoft could do to make the Surface Pro 10 a killer Windows tablet.

Luckily, we've heard some trustworthy reports that Microsoft may be making some improvements to the Surface Pro ahead of a mid-2024 debut. Here's everything worth knowing about a potential Microsoft Surface Pro 10.

Microsoft has yet to confirm plans to release a Surface Pro 10 or give any pricing info for it, so we have to rely on educated guesses and rumors.

The folks at Windows Central claim to have heard from trusted sources that Microsoft is planning to unveil a Surface Pro 10 in the spring of 2024, and it will come with your choice of Intel or Qualcomm chips inside.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That's pretty believable given that the company suspiciously did not unveil a new Surface Pro 10 at its September 2023 Microsoft Surface event in New York City, where we were introduced to the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

So we're still waiting on a sequel to the Surface Pro 9, which had a starting price of $999 when it debuted in October 2022. A new Surface Pro 10 would likely start at around the same price, though if it comes in two flavors of chip (Intel or Qualcomm) as rumored.]. we may see a slight discount on the Qualcomm model.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Design

The Surface Pro 10 will likely look and feel a lot like the Surface Pro 9, which measures roughly 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches and weighs 1.94 pounds without the detachable keyboard attached.

The Surface Pro 10 will also likely feature a similar aluminum body with a kickstand on the back so you can prop it up for watching movies, or typing if you get the detachable keyboard (which historically has sadly been sold separately rather than bundled in with the Surface Pro).

The Surface Pro 9 is fast enough for everyday computing. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But while we expect much to remain the same between the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 10, we'd love to see Microsoft radically update the design. Windows Central claims Microsoft may be working on doing just that, in the form of reports that Microsoft might update the Surface Pro 10 with rounded corners on the display, a webcam with wider field-of-view, and perhaps new color options.

The Surface Pro 9 came in your choice of Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire and Forest, so we're hoping to see even more interesting colors available on the Surface Pro 10.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Display

The Surface Pro 9 featured a 13-inch (2,880 X 1,920) 120Hz touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, like its predecessors, and we expect a Surface Pro 10 would likely come with the same display.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, since we found the Surface Pro 9's touchscreen to be completely satisfactory. It gets bright and colorful enough that you can enjoy working or watching movies on it, but it would be lovely to see a sequel with better contrasts or — dare I say it — an OLED display.

The Surface Pro 9's 13-inch screen is suitable for watching streaming content. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And according to Windows Central, it's possible that Microsoft might ship the Surface Pro 10 with a display that supports HDR, which would be a first for the Surface Pro and a great addition. We've also heard that Microsoft might be considering selling a Surface Pro 10 with multiple display options, including one that's lower resolution than the 2,880 X 1,920 pixels displayed by the current Surface Pros.

If that's true, we'd hope to see a price cut on the lower-resolution Surface Pro, which could make it more recommendable as one of the best budget laptops.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Ports

The Surface Pros have never offered more than a handful of USB ports, and it's unlikely a Surface Pro 10 would be any different. However, Windows Central does report that Microsoft may sell the Surface Pro 10 with an optional NFC reader for business customers.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And if Microsoft does sell the Surface Pro 10 with either Intel or Qualcomm chips, expect them to differ in terms of what ports you get. Since only Intel has support for Thunderbolt 4 you can expect that model of Surface Pro 10 to come with USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, which the Qualcomm-powered model will likely still have older, less capable USB-C 3.2 ports.

However, the Qualcomm model will also likely offer a nano SIM slot like the one on earlier Surface Pros so you can use it with 5G if you pay for the privilege.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Performance

A Microsoft Surface Pro 10 would almost certainly outpace its predecessors and deliver some significant performance improvements, because Microsoft is likely to ship it with your choice of either a new Intel Meteor Lake CPU or one of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips from Qualcomm.

That's a big deal because both chips have been heavily marketed as AI powerhouses, and we're eagerly awaiting more "AI" software and services which can take advantage of these chips. We're also hopeful these chips turn out to be more power-efficient than their predecessors, which could help the Surface Pro 10 best the 10-hour tested battery life we recorded for the Surface Pro 9.

The Surface Pro 9 is sufficiently powerful enough to handle everyday computing tasks. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even if these new chips disappoint in terms of their AI potential they should have no trouble delivering significant performance gains, because the Surface Pro 9 ran on outdated (even at the time) 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake chips. Assuming Microsoft doesn't make the same mistake again and use outdated chips, we could see a Surface Pro 10 hit the market with significant performance improvements.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Outlook

The Surface Pro line is fine for what it is, but it's been hard to recommend for years. With its $1k+ asking price it's more expensive than the best cheap tablets and harder to recommend as a basic productivity device than the best laptops under $500.

But it's also not as powerful, as pretty or as long-lasting as the best tablets, including the iPad Pro, which costs about the same to start ($799 o $1,099) yet offers a better tablet experience in almost every way. The only thing that sets the Surface Pros apart is Windows, and while Windows 11 is the most touch-friendly Windows yet it's just not enough of a value to set the Surface Pros apart.

Microsoft could change all that with a Surface Pro 10, especially if it leans into the "AI PC" angle and really wows us with useful, innovative applications for the AI-optimized chips rumored to be powering these 2024 Surface tablets. The question is, will it?

We'll just have to wait and see!