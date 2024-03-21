Microsoft Surface event live blog — Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 and Copilot news

We’ve still got a few hours to go before Microsoft’s live stream kicks off, and while the tagline for this event is “advancing the new era of work with Copilot”, I’m way more interested in what Microsoft says about new Surface hardware, if anything.

Rumors have been flying around for ages about Surface Laptop and Surface Pro refreshes, and frankly I’d love to see Microsoft give each a makeover so these flagship Windows 11 laptops can compete with the best MacBooks and best iPads on the market.

How to watch the Microsoft Surface Event

The Microsoft Surface event is taking place today, March 3 and the company will be streaming the entire show on the Microsoft Surface YouTube channel.

The event is slated to start at 12pm EDT/9am PDT — which works out to 4pm if you're reading this in the U.K. That's when the stream is scheduled to start.

Alternatively, if you don't want to use YouTube, you can also watch the event as it happens on Microsoft's official site here.

What to expect at the Surface Event

Today's event will should see three key items discussed, likely focusing on their impact in the enterprise sector since this is a "business-focused" event.

But that doesn't mean we can't glean some interesting things for Surface fans that may be looking to upgrade their kit at home. Here's what we're expecting to see: