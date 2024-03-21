Live
Microsoft Surface event live blog — Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 and Copilot news
Exciting AI-driven upgrades are potentially on the cards for Microsoft's rumored latest 2-in-1 and MacBook Air competitors
We’ve still got a few hours to go before Microsoft’s live stream kicks off, and while the tagline for this event is “advancing the new era of work with Copilot”, I’m way more interested in what Microsoft says about new Surface hardware, if anything.
Rumors have been flying around for ages about Surface Laptop and Surface Pro refreshes, and frankly I’d love to see Microsoft give each a makeover so these flagship Windows 11 laptops can compete with the best MacBooks and best iPads on the market.
How to watch the Microsoft Surface Event
The Microsoft Surface event is taking place today, March 3 and the company will be streaming the entire show on the Microsoft Surface YouTube channel.
The event is slated to start at 12pm EDT/9am PDT — which works out to 4pm if you're reading this in the U.K. That's when the stream is scheduled to start.
Alternatively, if you don't want to use YouTube, you can also watch the event as it happens on Microsoft's official site here.
What to expect at the Surface Event
Today's event will should see three key items discussed, likely focusing on their impact in the enterprise sector since this is a "business-focused" event.
But that doesn't mean we can't glean some interesting things for Surface fans that may be looking to upgrade their kit at home. Here's what we're expecting to see:
The Surface Pro 10 is likely to be the star of the show today and I can't wait to see what Microsoft brings to the table. We've heard some exciting rumors around what the company could do for its next version. That may include a display that supports HDR, which would be a first for the Surface Pro line and a great addition.
Do you think this is the year we all start using Windows Copilot regularly? Microsoft is so serious about promoting its AI-like assistant that it gave Windows Copilot its own input on the keyboard, but despite using Windows Copilot since it launched in 2023, I’ve yet to really appreciate its value or enjoy using it. Maybe today’s the day Microsoft finally gives me a compelling reason to talk to Copilot in compelling style?