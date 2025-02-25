Hurry! This amazing dual-screen OLED laptop is a massive $200 off at Best Buy

Need more displays in your life? They don't come cheap, but this outstanding dual-screen laptop from Asus will make it easier on your wallet — as it's now $200 off.

You can get the Asus Zenbook Duo with a $200 discount at Best Buy right now, which is amazing savings on this 14-inch OLED-equipped dual-screen laptop. That takes it down to $1,299, and considering many of the best laptops at the same price only come with, well, one display, this is a deal that's hard to pass up.

Asus Zenbook Duo: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy This Asus Zenbook Duo not only delivers dual 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED touchscreen displays, as it also comes with powerful specs for multitasking: an Intel Core 7 Ultra 155H, 16GB of DDR5X RAM and 1TB for storage. Throw in its fantastic detachable keyboard and great-feeling touchpad, and this laptop is a recipe for success.

Take a look at our Asus Zenbook Duo review and you'll find that we named it the first great dual-screen laptop, and for good reason. While the latest model, the Asus Zenbook Duo (2025), now takes the top spot as one of the best laptops, the 2024 model in this deal still packs quite a punch — especially at its $200 discounted price.

It's hard to beat having two gorgeous 14-inch OLED touchscreen displays wrapped up in a sleek design, and the best part? It can adjusted to work in multiple ways — from a normal laptop setup to have screen stacked vertically. Binge-watching shows on these screens is a treat thanks to its vivid colors and sharp details.

The Zenbook Duo's detachable Bluetooth keyboard is also a fantastic addtion, as it's comfortable to type on and gives you the freedom to move it wherever you please.

Then there's the strong internals, including an Intel Core Ultra 7 155 CPU that's powerful enough to whizz through multitasking and even play some AAA games in lower settings. Its 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage are welcome specs, too.

Be aware that it can heat up under pressure, and even though it sports two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A and a HDMI 2.1 output, it could have used a few more. Plus, its 1080p webcam doesn't offer that great resolution you'd want for video calls (that's what the best webcams are for, though).

So, now's your chance to grab an amazing dual-screen OLED laptop for less, and it really won't disappoint at this price. If you're looking to save on more, check what else is in store in this massive Best Buy sale.