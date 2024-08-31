Best Amazon Labor Day laptop deals — 13 can't-miss sales to shop right now

Labor Day weekend heralds the end of summer for many in the U.S., and it's often a great time to buy a new laptop because retailers across the country run big sales to entice back-to-school shoppers.

Amazon is one of the biggest clearinghouses for these deals, so if you need a new laptop it's a smart idea to shop now while Labor Day sales are in full effect.

I know because I've been covering laptops and PCs for decades, and I've seen prices reliably drop to close to all-time lows during the long Labor Day weekend.

Right now the Amazon deals are especially good on cheap Chromebooks and Windows 11 laptops running Intel because there's a wave of new Windows ultraportables packing Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X chips hitting the market and retailers are likely looking to clear inventory space for them.

Plus, Apple is running some good Amazon sales on its latest MacBooks powered by its M3 chip. I expect the company to launch new M4 MacBooks soon, but I bet they'll offer nominal improvements over the existing M3 MacBooks so you shouldn't feel nervous about pulling the trigger on a new MacBook now if you want one.

Scroll down to skim our brief list of the best Amazon Labor Day sale laptop deals available right now. If you see something you like, act fast — many of these deals will expire by Monday, September 3rd! Also, check out our guide to the best Labor Day laptop sales across all retailers and our Amazon Labor Day sales guide.

Windows laptops

ASUS Vivobook 15.6": was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 2023 Asus Vivobook comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, a 3.5Ghz AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. This is a capable all-rounder that's a great deal at this price.

Lenovo V15 Business Laptop: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

This Lenovo V15 is a decent productivity laptop that comes with Windows 11 Pro, a 15.6-inch 1080p display, an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. The big weak point is the underpowered dual-core Celeron CPU, which can't handle games or demanding apps. But for basic writing and browsing the web, this should be more than good enough.

HP Elite 17.3" Laptop: was $749 now $649 @ Amazon

This HP Elite laptop is big and speedy, giving you a 17.3-inch 1080p display and packing an older AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage plus a 250GB external drive. You also get a copy of Windows 11 Pro, which offers more security features than Windows 11 Home.

Gaming laptops

Acer Nitro V: was $779 now $649 @ Amazon

Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,164 @ Amazon

This Asus G16 is a great deal thanks to its 16-inch 1080p 165Hz display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. This is a decent first gaming laptop for an adult, or a good desktop replacement for a kid going off to college.

MacBooks

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 isn't the latest model but it's still a great laptop thanks to its speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, and the enduring power of the M2 chip means this laptop will be viable for years to come.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

This new MacBook Air is driven by Apple's latest M3 chip, making it even faster than the M2 model with over 15 hours of tested battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), speedy M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

If you want a MacBook Air with more screen real estate, this is the one to get. The 15-inch Air M3 delivers great performance thanks to the M3 chip along with the same 15 hours of tested battery life you get from the 13-inch model. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! If you need a MacBook with muscle, this is the deal to snag. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review we celebrated this laptop's incredible performance, lovely display and long battery life (17+ hours tested). This model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Chromebooks

HP Chromebook 14: was $289 now $186 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest laptop on this list, but it's still a decent Chromebook for school or browsing the web thanks to its 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1 Ghz Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The sub-HD display and underpowered internals aren't much, but at this price it's a great sub-$200 Chromebook for a kid.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $219 @ Amazon

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.

Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook: was $369 now $289 @ Amazon

If you want a cheap Chromebook you can tap on, this 300e Yoga 2-in-1 is a good value. The 11.6-inch (‎1366 x 768) touchscreen can't do 1080p and the 2Ghz MediaTek CPU and 4GB of RAM aren't much in terms of power, but this cheap Chrome 2-in-1 is more than good enough for a child's first Chromebook.