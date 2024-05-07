Act fast! Apple's new MacBook Air M3 just got its biggest price drop yet at Amazon

The MacBook Air is already one of the most portable laptops Apple has ever made, but thanks to the addition of the new M3 chip, the iPhone maker's latest model is its most powerful lightweight laptop to date. And it's already on sale in one of the best Apple deals we've seen so far this year.

Right now, you can get the new 15-inch MacBook Air (M3) for $1,150 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen so far since the MacBook Air M3 hit stores in March. This deal includes a sale discount of $100 plus a clipped coupon for $50, bringing the total price drop to $150 — just be sure to remember to click the coupon before you add it to your cart.

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. This lightweight laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed). In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge. In terms of other specs, it packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Packing the latest and greatest Apple silicon, the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 delivers better battery life and faster performance than any MacBook Air that came before. If you love the Air, this is the new best model on the market.

Though it packs a larger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air still only weighs in at just 3.5 pounds, less than a pound more than its 13-inch, 2.7-lb counterpart. However, that isn't the main reason Tom's Guide editors love it—it also boasts an impressively long-lasting battery life (15:03), making it a great fit for those who need a bigger display, but don't want to fork over the markup to get all the power of a MacBook Pro.

That being said, the last-gen M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air is still a really great laptop, and it regularly goes on sale for less than $1,000. But if you have the budget to cough up the few extra bucks to upgrade to the M3 model, it's worth it, if only to future-proof your machine.