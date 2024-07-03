NBN prices are rising, so now’s the perfect time to switch providers — here are 7 plans I'd recommend

While July has only just kicked off, it's already ushered in a flurry of changes to Australian internet bills thanks to NBN Co's new wholesale pricing structure. These changes have already been passed on to ISPs and customers, with subtle upticks coming into effect over the last month.

We've previously speculated that these changes would be minimal — i.e. between AU$4-5 per plan — however, it doesn't lessen the blow for most Aussie consumers who are already feeling the pinch with cost-of-living pressures.

While prices may have gone up — and may continue to over the next few weeks — there are still plenty of great-value plans to be had. We've gathered seven of the best NBN deals around that'll score you the most bang for your hard-earned buck.

To help you find the right plan for your needs, we've selected a range of plans across the three most popular speed tiers: NBN 50, 100 and 250. According to recent data from the ACCC, these tiers have skyrocketed in popularity over the past quarter, with more than 290K Aussies jumping ship to plans with faster download speeds.

But enough waffling — here are our top seven NBN deals worth signing up for now.

NBN 50 plans

Exetel | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$63.99p/m (for six months, then AU$79.99p/m) If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, you'll likely find it in Exetel's Extra Value NBN 50 plan. You'll save a massive AU$96 over the first six months with the current introductory offer slashing off AU$16p/m. With advertised speeds of 50Mbps/17Mbps during the typical evening hours, this plan is perfect for smaller households with fewer devices. Plus you can test out faster speeds thanks to Exetel's Speed Boost feature, which allows you to skyrocket your downloads to the next tier — NBN 100 — for five days every month. Do note though, that any unused Speed Boost Days will roll over and you can bank up to 30 days per year. Total minimum cost: AU$63.99 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$863.88 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$959.88

Kogan Internet | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$58.90pm (for 3 months, then AU$68.90p/m) Kogan’s NBN 50 plan clocks evening speeds of 50Mbps/17Mbps, which is pretty typical across the speed tier. Thanks to its current discount, you'll save AU$10p/m over the first six months — that's AU$60 — before the price increases. This plan comes with a fair first-year cost of AU$796.80 — the cheapest across the NBN 50 plans we monitor — and an Internet Price Pledge, which means if you find a better price on a similar plan, Kogan will pay you back double the difference. Total minimum cost: AU$58.90 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$796.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$826.80

Flip | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$64p/m (for six months, then AU$73.90p/m) Much like the other NBN 50 plans above, this Flip option claims advertised speeds of 50Mbps/17Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm. The stand out to us, however, is the plan's low ongoing cost of AU$73.90p/m, after initial discounts end. This ongoing cost is the second cheapest for the tier, following behind Kogan, and costs less than the average of AU$82.50. If you're looking for long-lasting savings, we'd suggest the Kogan plan above, but Flip would be our next contender for a no-frills NBN 50 plan. Total minimum cost: AU$64 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$827.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$886.80

NBN 100 plans

Superloop | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$75 p/m (for six months, then AU$89p/m) Superloop’s Family NBN 100/20 is another great pick, due to its low monthly spend. Typically, its 97Mbps plan would set you back AU$89 p/m but with its current introductory offer, you’ll save AU$84 over the first six months — and it’ll cost you under AU$1,000 for the first year. Additionally, the telco offers you five Speed Boost days per month, which allows you to jump to the next speed tier of 250Mbps. The plan also includes a free Amazon eero6+ router if you stay connected for 18 months. Total minimum cost: AU$75 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$984 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,068

Flip | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$69p/m (for six months, then AU$79.90p/m) Advertising maximum speeds of 97Mbps, Flip's NBN 100 plan is hard to pass up. With savings of AU$65.40 over the first six months and a low ongoing cost of AU$79.90, this budget-friendly plan is great for larger households with multiple devices. Do note though, that this is a no-fuss plan, meaning you don't get any additional perks alongside it. You can bundle a phone line for as little as AU$9.95p/m on top of the plan though, so it could be a great option if you only want to pay one telco bill every month. Total minimum cost: AU$69 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$893.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$958.80

NBN 250 plans

Spintel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (for six months, then AU$89.95p/m) Spintel makes this roundup thanks to its affordable NBN 250 plan. Advertising 211Mbps during the typical evening hours, this Spintel deal knocks AU$65.70 off over the first six months — before the price increases to AU$89.95p/m. You can also bundle a phone line or mobile plan with this plan, starting from AU$10p/m. Keep in mind though, that this plan is only available for FTTP and HFC addresses. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,013.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.40

Superloop | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$85p/m (for six months, then AU$99p/m) Superloop clocks in at 230Mbps theoretical maximum speeds during peak hours, which is enough to suffice any large household or heavy internet user. The telco is also one of the cheapest providers over the first 12 months, following closely behind Spintel and Flip's offerings. The telco does offer customers five Speed Boost days per month, which allows you to amplify your internet to the next speed tier of NBN 1000 and you can bank a total of 30 days. On the Ultrafast tier, Superloop advertises 811Mbps, which is one of the top speeds on the tier — so in theory, you could get 3.25x your usual speeds for five days a month! That's huge! Total minimum cost: AU$85 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,104 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,188