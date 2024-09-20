NBN 250 plans are getting more affordable – here are 4 worth switching to

Switching NBN plans couldn't be easier — trust us, we're the experts here — but sometimes finding that extra nudge to sign the dotted line can come after a good deal has well and truly ended. But you may be in luck, as there's never been a better time to sign up for an NBN 250 plan.

The 'superfast' 250Mbps tier isn't usually the go-to internet plan for most homes or businesses in Australia, largely because of the tier's higher monthly costs. But with NBN Co claiming that most residences have at least 22 online-connected devices, and predictions that this number will reach 40 by 2030, there's no denying that Aussies have a need for fast internet speeds.

If you have the right NBN connection type to support 250Mbps (that’s an FTTP or HFC connection), there's no better time to switch to an NBN 250 plan. Our research shows that NBN 250 plans have continued to decrease in price over the past year, while slower tiers have consistently risen.

From September 2023 to September 2024, NBN 250 plan averages dropped from AU$117.56p/m to AU$106.48p/m — falling AU$11.08 in 12 months. That number has come down even further in the past three years, with averages falling around AU$25.

In that same time period, NBN 100 plans have dropped a minuscule AU$1.13 and the popular NBN 50 tier average has increased by AU$5.87p/m. While these upticks may be minimal, they can still cause a rift when it comes to maximising your savings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN 250 plan averages in 2024 Month Average NBN 1000 price Average price change Sept 2023 AU$117.56 Row 1 - Cell 2 Nov 2023 AU$114.53 -$3.03 Jan AU$113.33 -$1.20 Feb AU$111.58 -$1.75 March AU$111.79 $0.21 April AU$108.93 -$2.86 May AU$108.16 -$0.77 June AU$107.38 -$0.78 July AU$106.55 -$0.83 August AU$106.79 $0.24 Sept 2024 AU$106.48 -$0.31

So if you want to try some seriously fast speeds, here's your sign. At Tom's Guide, we constantly monitor the best NBN plans so you can get the most out of your hard-earned cash.

Right now, NBN 250 plans start from as little as AU$79p/m, which is less than the NBN 50 plan average of AU$82.93 — yet offers five times the speeds. It is important to mention that plans across this tier advertise a speed range between 230Mbps-250Mbps, however, these discrepancies aren't likely to make much of a real-world difference. Plus, while there's no absolute guarantee, you may be able to achieve faster speeds during off-peak hours, according to a recent ACCC report.

To help get you started on your superfast travels, we've rounded up four of the top NBN 250 plans that are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best NBN 250 deals right now

SpinTel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (for 6 months, then AU$89.95p/m) Advertising 235Mbps download speeds during typical evening hours, this SpinTel plan slashes AU$10.95p/m off for the first 6 months — that's a saving of AU$65.70 — before the price increases to a highly attractive AU$85.95p/m. This ongoing price is AU$16.84 less than the monthly average of AU$106.79 for the tier, which almost makes it a no-brainer if you're keen to try superfast speeds for less dosh. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,013.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.40

Flip | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$84p/m (for 6 months, then AU$94.90p/m) For just AU$84p/m, this budget-friendly plan from Flip will save you AU$10.90p/m for six months — that's AU$65.40 total — before the price increases. This plan is the cheapest NBN 250 offering currently available, just scraping past TPG's AU$94.99 ongoing cost. That said, it is on the slower side of the spectrum, only advertising 236Mbps during the typical evening hours of 7-11pm. But do keep in mind that these speeds will not make much of a real-world difference. Plus, if you're in the market to bundle a phone or mobile line, you can add them to this no-frills plan. Total minimum cost: AU$84 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,073.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,138.80

Superloop | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$85p/m (for 6 months, then AU$99p/m) Superloop has been one of our top providers as of late, mainly due to its affordability, high speeds and Speed Boost feature. It also happens to be the third cheapest provider all around over the first 12 months and one of the most affordable options to offer the full 250Mbps speeds during the busier evening hours. The telco does offer customers five Speed Boost days per month, which allows you to amplify your internet to the next speed tier of NBN 1000 and you can bank a total of 30 days. (Superloop currently advertises typical evening speeds of 811Mbps on the NBN 1000 tier). Total minimum cost: AU$85 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,104 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,188

Optus | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$89p/m (for 6 months then AU$119p/m) This Optus offering is one of the best we've seen from the big three telcos in some time. With the current introductory offer, you’ll save AU$180 over the first six months of your plan — which is pretty phenomenal for Optus — before the price increases. The plan's minimum cost is AU$395, as it includes the modem; however, you won't pay any additional fees for the modem if you remain connected for 36 months. If you disconnect your service, you’ll pay an AU$8.50 monthly fee for any remaining time. Total minimum cost: AU$395 (including modem fee) | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,248 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,428

If you're keen to check out some other killer NBN deals, you can view them in the widget below: