Congestion-free NBN plans are now the norm, latest ACCC report confirms

Australian broadband services are continuously improving and getting faster, but now, there's a possibility that consumers could be getting even more speed than they bargained for, according to the latest Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) report.

The quarterly Measuring Broadband Australia report released today has revealed that in May 2024, the average download for NBN fixed-line connections during the typical evening hours was 100.4% of plan speed — which is mindboggling. This is the first time that the report has had an average result exceeding 100% of providers’ claimed plan speeds. Off the back of these stellar speed claims, the ACCC suggests that it is now "possible for consumers to receive speeds above their plan’s maximum download speed".

"Download speed performance has never been higher on NBN’s fixed-line and fixed wireless networks," says ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey. "This improved performance is encouraging to see following NBN Co’s investments in its network and its recently simplified wholesale pricing."

While pricing may be the only major differentiator between providers now, these results guarantee that NBN providers monitored in the report typically exceed their advertised speeds, and congestion-free plans are becoming increasingly normal across ISPs.

Optus leads the pack in over-delivering speeds across busy hours, achieving up to 104.7% of its claimed speeds on average. In close second was Superloop, which exceeded speeds by 103.8% during busy hours, followed by Telstra at 103.6%. That said, all providers monitored achieved at least 101% of speeds during the busy hours, which is no mean feat.

(Image credit: ACCC)

What's more, the report shows that NBN 1000 plans are finally living up to their gigabit claims, as 68.8% of tests across 288 white boxes achieved download speeds of at least 900Mbps. Meanwhile, hourly average download speeds ranged between 837-859Mbps, in line with results from previous reports.

Presently, no NBN providers claim to reach the theoretical maximum speed of 1,000Mbps. Most providers promise to deliver speeds between 350Mbps-700Mbps, which are still classified as 'ultrafast'. Only a few providers advertise speeds above 600Mbps — including Optus, Superloop and Telstra — and only one provider, Swoop, is close to the magic number, claiming to hit 969Mbps during busy hours.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside these impressive speed claims, underperforming services also dipped, only making up 4% of NBN fixed-line services. This is marginally lower than the last report, the ACCC notes, making it the lowest figure in the program's history. A large proportion of these underperforming services are from FTTN connections, compared to other connection types.

In this case, it's safe to say that if you have an FTTN connection, taking up NBN's free fibre upgrade is well overdue. Several ISPs now offer AU$0 fibre upgrades if you switch or sign up for a higher tier, including SpinTel and TPG.

On the other hand, as NBN services improve and achieving faster speeds becomes the norm for most households, if you have yet to take full advantage of your NBN connection type and you can upgrade to a superfast or ultrafast plan, here are some providers we recommend:

SpinTel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (for 6 months, then AU$89.95p/m) Advertising 235Mbps download speeds during typical evening hours, this SpinTel plan slashes AU$10.95p/m off for the first 6 months — that's a saving of AU$65.70 — before the price increases to a still highly attractive AU$85.95p/m. This ongoing price is AU$16.84 less than the monthly average of AU$106.79 for the tier, which almost makes it a no-brainer if you're keen to try superfast speeds for less dosh. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,013.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.40

Buddy Telco | NBN 1000 | No lock-in contract | Unlimited data | AU$99p/m Buddy Telco’s Zoomy NBN 1000 plan advertises 600Mbps downloads and 41Mbps uploads during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm. While not the fastest speeds theoretically achievable on this tier, reviews suggest real-world speeds may differ, with customers reaching up to 930Mbps. Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Yearly cost: AU$1,188