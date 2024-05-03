Swoop just stole Superloop's NBN crown with mind-boggling 975Mbps speed promise

If you're in Australia, it's safe to say you've heard of the NBN. The National Broadband Network is arguably the largest and most accessible way for Aussies to get connected online, with speed tiers starting at 12Mbps (Basic I) and skyrocketing to 1,000Mbps on the Ultrafast tier.

The 1,000Mbps speed tier is, currently, the fastest option available in Australia for home internet plans. Up to 8.4 million homes can now access theoretical speeds between 500Mbps and 1000Mbps, and the only criteria for achieving such speeds is having an FTTP or HFC connection.

Up until now, no NBN provider has claimed to reach theoretical maximum speeds of 1,000Mbps on this tier. A mere handful of providers advertise speeds over 600Mbps, and only two — Superloop and Optus — clock speeds over 700Mbps. However, Swoop has recently updated its typical evening speeds to an eyewatering 975Mbps — the fastest residential speed currently achievable.

If you've been keen to clock some seriously ultrafast speeds, it may be time to switch to Swoop. Costing AU$99 p/m for the first six months using the code SUMMER40, you'll save a massive AU$240 off your first year before the price increases. But you better get in quick, this deal is only available for new customers who sign up before 14 May 2024.

Swoop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m using the code SUMMER40 (for six months, then AU$139p/m) Advertising an astonishing 975Mbps download speeds during the typical evening hours of 7pm to 11pm, Swoop's Home Ultrafast plan is the fastest internet available in Australia. Swoop is pretty highly regarded by gamers, remote workers and streamers across NBN Reddit and reviews, with customers raving about speedy connection times and fast, yet effective support. Do note though, that this plan is only available for FTTP addresses only. Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,428 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,668

Now it's important to note some discrepancies when it comes to this Swoop deal, as it definitely isn't the cheapest option on this speed tier. We've previously spotlighted Superloop's NBN 1000 plan, which also costs AU$99p/m for the first six months. Superloop currently clocks in 750Mbps speeds — which is an impressive feat — during the busy evening hours.

When you break down the costs of both plans, you'll save an extra AU$180 over the first year, and AU$360 ongoing if you sign up to Superloop, but what you'll sacrifice is an additional 225Mbps. While there can be some major speed discrepancies on this tier, it's essential to consider your options if you are seeking an ultrafast plan. Typically, minor speed differences (i.e. 700Mbps v 750Mbps) won't make much of a real-world difference, but larger extremes (like 750Mbps v 975Mbps) will be much more prominent in everyday usage.

However, according to recent ACCC data, download speeds across ultrafast plans in December 2023 hit an average of 830-845Mbps across all hours of the day. This could mean most providers are being rather conservative with speed advertisements on this tier. In theory, this could mean the discrepancy between Swoop and Superloop’s typical evening speed figures could indeed be smaller than what is advertised "on paper". In Layman’s terms, if you're thinking of signing up for either plan, we'd recommend trying out Superloop's offering first to get a taste of ultrafast heights (and maximise savings), then making a switch to Swoop if you're keen for faster speeds. But if you don't mind putting down extra cash after the introductory offer ends, we'd highly recommend Swoop over Superloop for heavy internet users.

It's also worth noting that Swoop's plan does not come with a modem, however, you can add one to your plan for an additional fee. Right now, the telco is offering a discount for a TP-Link VX230v modem, with the upfront cost down from AU$180 to AU$130. Moreover, when researching Swoop's plan, I noticed that my area required an NBN new development charge of AU$300. Now, if you were to sign up for this plan, I'd be sure to read all the T&Cs to ensure you won't have any additional charges for upgrades, especially if you haven't taken advantage of NBN Co's free fibre rollout program.

Otherwise, if you're not a heavy internet user who needs ultrafast speeds, you can check out Swoop's other affordable NBN plans in the widget below.