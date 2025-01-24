Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5090: I trust these retailers for all my PC gaming needs

The hottest graphics card of 2025 is expected to make its debut on January 30, 2025. I'm talking about the Nvidia RTX 5090, which won our coveted best of CES 2025 award. Whether you're building a gaming PC from scratch or hoping to buy a prebuilt rig powered by Nvidia's blazing GPU, I'm compiling a list of where you can buy an RTX 5090 GPU.

First, let's talk about pricing. The MSRP for the RTX 5090 is an eye-watering $1,999 / £1,939 for the Founder's Edition. Is it worth the price? Tom's Guide managing/computing editor Jason England said it was "truly mindblowing" when he went hands-on with the RTX 5090 at CES. He described the RTX 5090 as a beastly card with the potential to annihilate the competition.

Below I've complied a list of where to buy an RTX 5090. I'll also keep an eye on prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs inside. Remember, there's no inventory right now, but make sure to bookmark this page for the latest RTX 5090 restocks. Alternatively, if the RTX 5090 is too much for your budget, check out our guide on where to by RTX 5080.

Where to buy RTX 5090 (U.S.)

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Amazon We expect Amazon to have standalone RTX 5090 cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at BHPhoto B&H Photo has landing pages for a variety of RTX 5090 cards from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Best Buy Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5090 cards with pricing at $1,999. Meanwhile, RTX 5090-powered desktops start at — take a deep breath — $4,199.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Newegg RTX 5090 pages are slowly going live at Newegg. Note: The retailer isn't taking preorders (yet), but I've seen pages for RTX 5090 cards from the likes of Asus and MSI. Additionally, Newegg is letting you trade-in your old GPU for a credit you can use toward the purchase of your new RTX 5090. A card like the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB can fetch you around $321.

Where to buy RTX 5080 (U.K.)

RTX 5090: £1,939 at Amazon Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5090: £1,939 at Currys It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5090 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.

RTX 5090: £1,939 at overclockers.co.uk Overclockers UK is a popular retailer for PC builders and the store already has multiple RTX 5090 cards listed. We're just hoping the prices come down as many are currently listed for absurd prices.

When will the RTX 5090 release?

The Nvidia RTX 5090 will debut on January 30, 2025 alongside other new GPUs like the RTX 5080. Custom models should also be available around this date as well as preconfigured PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs inside.

How much will the RTX 5090 cost?

Nvidia's has listed the MSRP for the RTX 5090 at $1,999 / £1,939. This price is for the Founder's Edition model. Custom cards from the likes of PNY, MSI, Asus, and others might offer both similar and higher pricing based on factory overclocking.