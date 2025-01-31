Grab RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 pre-built gaming PCs with up to $300 off — here's how

It's been a whirlwind trying to find out where to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 since they launched, with stocks running out real fast. However, one of the best ways to get a hold of Nvidia's latest graphics cards is by picking a up a pre-built gaming PC, and somehow, they're up to $300 off right now.

More RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 gaming PCs are available at Newegg, and you'll find this ABS Eurus Aqua Gaming PC with an RTX 5080 is $300 off. I'm not sure how we're seeing a discount so soon, but I'm not complaining. In fact, there's even an ABS Kaze Ruby Gaming PC with an RTX 5080 for as low as $2,499 thanks to the price cut.

There's plenty more where that came from, along with an MSI Infinite Gaming Desktop with an RTX 5090 available (but no discount here). Grab one while the going's good.

RTX 5090 Gaming PCs

MSI Infinite (Tower) Gaming Desktop (RTX 5090/Intel Ultra 9 285K): $4,899 at Newegg While this powerful MSI gaming desktop doesn't come with a discount, at least it boasts an RTX 5090 — and they're slim pickings right now. It also comes with an Intel Ultra 9 285K CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD and 360 Liquid Cooling.

RTX 5080 Gaming PCs

Cobratype Venom Gaming PC (RTX 5080/AMD Ryzen 9 9900X): $2,999 at Newegg While this Cobratype gaming PC doesn't have any price cuts, it's still another chance to get an RTX 5080 GPU. And, it simply looks great. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.

Cobratype Ghost Gaming PC (RTX 5080/AMD Ryzen 9 9900X): $3,099 at Newegg For the next step up, the Cobratype Ghost Gaming PC with an RTX 5080 comes with even more RAM. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.

Since these are pre-built gaming PCs, I expect many are discounted due to their other components knocking the price down. Still, it's amazing to see an RTX 5080-equipped gaming rig come with a price cut instead of a price jump.

It's worth noting that some of the PCs are available for backorders, meaning they won't be shipped immediately. You won't be charged until one does ship, but it's good to place your order since they're available.

These gaming desktops pack a punch, and from what we've seen in our RTX 5090 desktop GPU tests, these are primed for next-level gaming at its finest.

There will be even more RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 available in the coming weeks, and if you're still figuring out if it's worth getting on, here are three reasons to buy and 2 reasons to skip an RTX 5090.