Grab RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 pre-built gaming PCs with up to $300 off — here's how
Another chance to grab an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPU
It's been a whirlwind trying to find out where to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 since they launched, with stocks running out real fast. However, one of the best ways to get a hold of Nvidia's latest graphics cards is by picking a up a pre-built gaming PC, and somehow, they're up to $300 off right now.
More RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 gaming PCs are available at Newegg, and you'll find this ABS Eurus Aqua Gaming PC with an RTX 5080 is $300 off. I'm not sure how we're seeing a discount so soon, but I'm not complaining. In fact, there's even an ABS Kaze Ruby Gaming PC with an RTX 5080 for as low as $2,499 thanks to the price cut.
There's plenty more where that came from, along with an MSI Infinite Gaming Desktop with an RTX 5090 available (but no discount here). Grab one while the going's good.
Quick links
- shop all RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 gaming PCs at Newegg
- ABS Kaze Ruby Gaming PC (RTX 5080/AMD Ryzen 7 7700X): was $2,699 now $2,499
- AVGPC FrostFire Series AI Creator Gaming PC (RTX 5080/Intel Core i9 14900KF): was $2,899 now $2,695
- ABS Eurus Aqua Gaming PC (RTX 5080/Intel Core i9 14900KF): was $2,999 now $2,699
- Yeyian Phoenix Iron Mesh Gaming Desktop PC (RTX 5080/Intel Core Ultra 9 285K): was $3,099 now $2,799
- Cobratype Venom Gaming PC (RTX 5080/AMD Ryzen 9 9900X): now $2,999
- Cobratype Ghost Gaming PC (RTX 5080/AMD Ryzen 9 9900X): now $3,099
- MSI Infinite (Tower) Gaming Desktop (RTX 5090/Intel Ultra 9 285K): now $4,899
RTX 5090 Gaming PCs
While this powerful MSI gaming desktop doesn't come with a discount, at least it boasts an RTX 5090 — and they're slim pickings right now. It also comes with an Intel Ultra 9 285K CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD and 360 Liquid Cooling.
RTX 5080 Gaming PCs
With a $200 price cut, you can get this ABS Kaze Ruby desktop with an RTX 5080 GPU and many other powerful specs. That includes an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.
If you prefer a white chassis, check out the FrostFire Series AI Creator Gaming PC with an RTX 5080. It's also $200 off, and comes with an Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. There's a gaming keyboard and mouse included, and it also comes with Windows 11 Pro.
With a $300 discount, this ABS gaming PC with an RTX 5080 looks mighty tempting. It also comoes packed with an Intel Core i9 14900KF, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.
Save yourself $300 on this stylish Yeyian gaming PC with an RTX 5080. It also sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. Even better, it comes packed with Civilization VII and Assassin's Creed Shadows.
While this Cobratype gaming PC doesn't have any price cuts, it's still another chance to get an RTX 5080 GPU. And, it simply looks great. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.
For the next step up, the Cobratype Ghost Gaming PC with an RTX 5080 comes with even more RAM. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.
Since these are pre-built gaming PCs, I expect many are discounted due to their other components knocking the price down. Still, it's amazing to see an RTX 5080-equipped gaming rig come with a price cut instead of a price jump.
It's worth noting that some of the PCs are available for backorders, meaning they won't be shipped immediately. You won't be charged until one does ship, but it's good to place your order since they're available.
These gaming desktops pack a punch, and from what we've seen in our RTX 5090 desktop GPU tests, these are primed for next-level gaming at its finest.
There will be even more RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 available in the coming weeks, and if you're still figuring out if it's worth getting on, here are three reasons to buy and 2 reasons to skip an RTX 5090.
