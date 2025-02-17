Finally! RTX 5090 leak points to 'stupidly high' stock coming next month

Too bad for scalpers

RTX 50 series GPUs
(Image credit: Future)

RTX 5090 stock left shelves as soon as it arrived during its launch, with supplies being scooped up by scalpers and prices surging out of control, despite Nvidia stating it will be "shipping more stock." Now, we may not have to wait much longer for more supplies.

Known leaker MEGAsizeGPU on X (via Tom's Hardware) claims more RTX 5090 stock is coming in one month with "stupidly high" supplies. Partners, such as MSI, Gigabyte, Zotac and more, are set to get more of Nvidia's latest graphics cards, too.

As reported, this is expected to be due to Nvidia's GB200 chips, a supercomputing module made for data centers, not meeting demand expectations. With TSMC's leftovers, GB202 GPU chips will reportedly be repurposed into consumer-grade RTX 50-series chips — most notably, the RTX 5090.

If accurate, this is great news for those having no luck finding out where to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, and worse news for scalpers selling Nvidia's high-end graphics cards for outrageous prices. Recently, we heard retailers could be waiting as long as four months for RTX 5090 GPUs, but now resupplies could be on their way far sooner.

Nvidia's latest graphics cards had a rough launch, with virtually no high-powered RTX 50-series GPUs in stock. Still, Nvidia's GB200-series chips were expected to be in high demand, seeing as 90% of the company's revenue comes from these AI-driven chips for data centers. It appears demand must have slipped, hence the GB202 chips reportedly being used for consumer GPUs instead.

Whatever the case, here's hoping we'll see more RTX 5090 GPUs arrive as soon as next month. However, will prices still be as high?

Will RTX 5090 GPU prices still rise?

nvidia rtx 5090

(Image credit: Future)

We've seen RTX 5090 prices soar since launch, and it's not just from scalpers. Right now, as Asus RTX 5090 GPU retails at $3,409, which is a $300 increase in the space of a week compared to when it launch. Even MSI's official store saw a price jump in RTX 5080 graphics cards, with prices now over $100 more.

This is despite Nvidia's official pricing, with an RTX 5090 starting at $1,999 (£1,939) and the RTX 5080 priced from $999 (£979). Custom graphics cards from Nvidia's partners are expected to be high, but setting these prices even higher isn't, of course, ideal for consumers.

These price hikes are expected to be due to high demand and low stock, but if this leak indicates that there will be "tons" of graphics cards coming soon, will prices stick to what they are now or spike even further? Hopefully the former, at the very least.

There are more RTX 50-series GPUs on the way, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs set to arrive on February 20. These graphics cards are also expected to be high in demand, with prices set to start from $749 (£729). Hopefully, these GPUs won't see the same kind of price jump as its higher-end siblings.

While we wait for more RTX 5090 stock to arrive, we also have RTX 50-series gaming laptops arriving, with pre-orders up for grabs from February 25. And, if you're looking to build an RTX 5090 gaming PC, we've got you covered.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

