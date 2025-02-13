Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards launch next week — will you be able to get one?

Nvidia's most affordable 5000-series Geforce RTX cards will officially be available soon — at least one of them.

Today, Nvidia announced that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU will be available starting February 20th at 6 am Pacific, 9 AM Eastern and 2 PM U.K. The announcement said the GPUs would be available from Nvidia's "add-in partners and system integrators."

For those who haven't been able to get their mitts on the 5080 or 5090s, the 5070 Tis are pretty close in configuration to the 5080 cards. It features the same GB203 die and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM as the 5080. The Ti does have a slightly slower 28 Gbps speed compared to the 30 Gbps of the 5080s.

The big question surrounding Nvidia's latest graphics card launch is whether or not this will be a paper launch ala the 5090s. This means that Nvidia will have enough cards in stock to get around bots and scalpers who can scoop them up immediately.

As one commenter posted on X, "When will availability for the 5090 and 5080 cards start???"

For the most part, you don't really need to upgrade if you have a 4000-series graphics card. However, if you're looking for DLSS 4 and Nvidia Multi Frame Generation, you will need to pick up a 50-series as those features are exclusive to the new graphics cards.

If you're looking for the 5070, which is slightly less powerful, you'll have to wait. From our understanding, that card is delayed until March, and there is no specific launch date as of this writing.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who still have their heart set on the RTX 5090 or RTX 5080, we have been keeping track of available stock, which you can find here. However, you might be paying some outrageous prices for a new card.