How is this RTX 4060 gaming laptop so cheap!? Get $220 off in huge early Black Friday deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals can be a bit deceiving sometimes, as companies take the chance to pawn off low-specced options at not-so great prices. Well, your friendly neighbourhood laptop deal spotter has sniffed out a gem with plenty of power for AAA gaming and prosumer productivity.

Right now, the MSI Thin packing RTX 4060 is just $979 at Newegg — a huge $220 saving that makes it the cheapest gaming laptop we’ve seen sporting this spec.

MSI Thin (RTX 4060): was $1,199 now $979 @ Newegg

Don’t let that 0.9-inch thinness deceive you — the MSI Thin is a powerful beast with AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of super fast DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Pair that with a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display for fluid gaming and you’ve got a stellar system at its cheapest ever price.

So why is this such a big deal? Well, the big reason is this is the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop I’ve seen to sport a Ryzen 9 chipset. There are many that give you this GPU while heavily compromising on the CPU — leading to serious bottlenecking issues on AAA games.

With the 15-inch Thin, MSI has thought about every element, as you’ve got the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS with enough bandwidth to truly take full advantage of all that the 4060 can do (including all that gorgeously smooth DLSS frame generation). 16GB of RAM ensures that even the heaviest of titles run fast and multitasking when being productive, and the 1TB SSD will store a ton of games (even the space-hungry ones like Call of Duty).

And all of this is packed into a slim, sleek chassis that’s under an inch thick, along with HDMI 2.1 for plugging into monitors and all the I/O you need for gaming keyboards, mice and headsets.

This is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals I’ve seen on the run up to Black Friday — a perfect balance of mid range power in a sexy, premium, durable build. If this is exactly what you’ve been looking for, don’t miss out!