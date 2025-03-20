I wanted an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, but $620 off this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 broke me

By published

This powerful 16-inch gaming laptop is a steal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 shown with game controller
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With the Amazon Big Spring Sale already offering plenty of deep price cuts, I was hoping to find big savings on some powerful gaming laptops. Little did I know I'd see one massive discount at Best Buy on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've been keen on instead.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 is now $620 off at Best Buy, and considering the prices of RTX 50-series gaming laptops right now, this 16-inch gaming rig offers some real value. Its specs impress, but that OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate? Now we're talking.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4070)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,999 now $1,379 at Best Buy

With a whopping $620 off the price, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is hard to pass up. First off, that RTX 4070 will take gamers far, but that's not all it comes packed with. You'll get an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It really impresses with its 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and with it all put together, this is one fine gaming machine for the price.

View Deal

You'll find in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review that we weren't too kind to the laptop, despite us praising its slick, 16-inch style and gorgeous OLED display. The thing is, though, that configuration came with an RTX 4090, and it's clear it couldn't handle the heat.

With this RTX 4070 model, its power should be far more fitting. As you'll find with many of our best gaming laptops, an RTX 4070 GPU in laptops offers excellent performance in the latest PC games, and thanks to that 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) OLED display pumping out 240Hz frame rates, these games will shine on screen.

That Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU s powerful, although we found it doesn't reach the performance heights we expected, unfortunately. If you're after top-of-the-line speeds, more Amazon Spring Sale gaming laptops may suit your needs.

That doesn't mean it can't breeze through multiple tasks, and the key takeaway here is that you're getting all these specs, including 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, for far less than it's originally at. Really; having it come down from $1,999 to $1,379 makes this a steal.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024)

(Image credit: Future)

RTX 50-series gaming laptops are looking to be pricey machines, so if you're like me and want more bang for your buck, an RTX 4070 gaming laptop like this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 will take you far — especially since it'll save you $620.

There will be plenty of steep discounts coming our way thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, so if you're after even more deals, we'll keep you posted. Otherwise, if you prefer a new kind of setup, check out these Amazon Spring Sale gaming PC deals.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

