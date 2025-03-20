Amazon Big Spring Sale: 7 best gaming PC deals you can get right now

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is nigh, which means now is a good time to be shopping if you're in the market for a new gaming PC.

The sale is technically slated to run March 25-31, but some vendors will be putting deals up early and keeping them up as long as stock holds out. Plus, competitors like Best Buy and Walmart are also running sales to try and steal some of Amazon's thunder. (Check out the Best Buy TechFest and Walmart's Super Savings Week preview).

That's why my colleagues and I will be regularly scouring Amazon and competing retailers throughout the sale to alert you when stock is low and suss out the best sales — because demand for cheap gaming PCs is high and stock is thin, so hotly discounted rigs sell out fast.

There's already some good gaming PC deals on offer that are worth snagging if you have the scratch, so scroll down for the latest updates and be ready to buy quick if you see something you love.

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming PC deals

Acer Nitro 50 (RTX 4060): was $1,099 now $829 at Amazon Buying your first desktop PC is an expensive affair, but this deal can help slightly with a significant discount. For this price, you can pick up a pre-built iBuyPower PC decked out with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This deal comes with a wired keyboard and mouse as well, so you won't have to shell out extra cash for at least two peripherals.

iBuyPower SlateMeshI5N4602 (RTX 4060): was $1,199.50 now $950 at Walmart Walmart has this awkwardly-named iBuyPower gaming PC on sale right now for a nice discount, and while the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13600KF CPU is a little dated at this point, the 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU should give you plenty of power to play your favorite games at 1080p.

Asus ROG Strix G22CH (RTX 4060 Ti): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Newegg This is a good deal on an Asus gaming PC that knocks it down to nearly $1k, and thanks to its Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage this is a great starter gaming PC for 2025.

Asus ROG NUC 760 (RTX 4060): was $1,399 now $1,299 at Amazon If you prefer a mini gaming PC, this ROG NUC 760 from Asus is $100 off right now and great for slipping behind a TV or big-screen gaming monitor. It has the power for serious gaming too thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe G4x4 NVMe SSD. Plus, it comes with a free stand included.

iBuyPower Y40 Pro (RX 7800 XT): was $2,199 now $1,799 at Newegg This AMD gaming rig from iBuyPower is on sale for a good price given you get an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a roomy 2TB of SSD storage to store all your games. Plus, for a limited time you can get a copy of Monster Hunter Wilds bundled in at no charge!

MSI Codex R2 (RTX 4060 Ti): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Newegg This discounted MSI Codex R2 is a solid mid-range gaming PC that’s a good choice for 1080p or 1440p gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD.