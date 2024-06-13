Hurry! This powerful RTX 4070 gaming laptop is $350 off in epic Amazon limited time deal

If you want to play the best PC games at speedy frame rates, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a laptop GPU that won’t let you down. Topped only by Team Green’s RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards in the portable PC space, it’s the card I normally try to seek out when hunting for the best gaming laptop deals. And I’ve just found a pretty sweet one.

Right now, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024) with RTX 4070 Laptop GPU is on sale for $1,449 at Amazon . Normally this beast of a system retails at $1,799, making for an utterly delicious $350 saving. Finding RTX 4070 laptops for under 1500 big boys is pretty rare, and considering this is a limited time deal, I wouldn’t hang around if you’re in the market for a powerful gaming system you can take on the go.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024) with RTX 4070: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

ACT FAST! The Asus TUF Gaming A16 is a machine with some serious specs under the hood. This particular configuration comes in Mecha Gray and is powered by the formidable GPU/CPU pairing of the Nvidia RTX 4070 and AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HX processor. This 16-inch laptop has a sharp 2.5K IPS screen with a max refresh rate of 165Hz, making it an ideal option for fans of first-person shooters.

As someone who's blighted by an unhealthy obsession with OLED technology, I’m a little disappointed the A16 has an IPS screen. Still, props to Asus on those super skinny bezels, with this gaming laptop boasting an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio, which will make getting immersed in the best Steam games even easier.

Thanks to that RTX 4070, playing many modern titles at 60 frames per seconds or above should be on the table. And seeing as this is an RTX card, games like the amazing recent PC port of Ghost of Tsushima will run at even higher frame rates, as the classy samurai slasher features Nvidia DLSS (alongside AMD FSR and Intel XeSS) super sampling, which will boost your fps with minimal loss to overall image quality.

This Windows 11 laptop also comes with a Gen 4 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is plenty for playing games at high settings. The Asus TUF A16 should also run fairly quietly as it sports the company’s Arc Flow fans to optimize cooling performance without offending your ears through excessive fan noise.

I also appreciate the fact the A16 supports Nvidia G-Sync.

I also appreciate the fact the A16 supports Nvidia G-Sync. This display tech synchronizes the laptop screen’s refresh rate to match the fps output of the GPU, reducing stutter while also eliminating screen tearing. Going by my recent experience with the incredible ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) though, enabling this feature through the Nvidia Control Panel can sometimes be a little tricky. So make sure to read my guide on how to turn on G-Sync on a gaming laptop

The final cherry atop this scrumptious sundae? Asus is throwing in a 90-day free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means you can play awesome games like Forza Horizon 5 and Starfield without paying a penny.

While it may not boast the fancy AI features of the new Asus TUF Gaming A16 model that my boss Jason England recently went hands-on with at Computex 2024 (hoo-boy does that AMD Ryzen 300 AI Series CPU look impressive), this version of the A16 is still well worth checking out at such an attractive price point.