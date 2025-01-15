This RTX 4070 desktop is so cheap, it'll make you forget all about RTX 50-series

Now that Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs have been announced, gamers are abuzz about the next-gen graphics cards. You know what's still a very powerful GPU to have, though? An RTX 4070, and you can now pick one up with a mighty discount thanks to this RTX 4070 desktop deal.

For a limited time, the Asus ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC is $600 off at Newegg, meaning you can get a powerful desktop to play the latest PC games at a bargain price. Throw in its Intel Core i7-14700F processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and you'll forget about needing to wait to grab a pricier RTX 50-series PC.

Asus ROG Strix G16CH Gaming Desktop PC: was $1,899 now $1,299 at Newegg This Asus gaming PC has what it takes to play the latest high-end PC games, and then some. With an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage, this desktop is made to breeze through demanding tasks. Plus, it comes with Windows 11 Pro for business and power users.

While Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs are well on their way, it doesn't make the RTX 40-series any less powerful. In fact, they're better than ever, as the release of the next-gen graphics cards has even made RTX 40-series laptops see huge discounts. Now, this RTX 4070 gaming PC deal shows high-quality gaming is getting more affordable.

This Asus ROG Strix G16CH won't just look like a sleek, gaming powerhouse on your desk setup, it will also be able to handle demanding PC titles at high quality, too. With its RTX 4070 desktop GPU combined with an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, it will be able to blast through multiple tasks at once, whether it be for gaming or for work.

Its 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD are more than welcome additions, and seeing as this is a desktop, these are all upgradeable when you see fit, as it comes with four U-DIMM RAM slots. Cooling is also a highlight, as the air coolers are designed for both 65W and 105W TDP processors that channel air from underneath and through the mesh front panel.

Oh, and the RGB lighting across the front panel and interior will make this gaming PC shine. There's even a hidden headset holder inside the chassis to keep your gaming headset close.

If this is the right fit for you (you'll save $600 if it is), make sure to pair it with one of the best gaming monitors on the market today. For even more of the best PC gaming deals to save big on, we've got you covered.