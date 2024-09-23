Forget Prime Day — 5 great deals you can get right now in Woot's October PC sale

Fall is fast approaching, and you know what that means — the holiday shopping season is nearly upon us.

Amazon always goes hard on holiday sales, and it seems like the company starts a little earlier each year. This time the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event is technically happening October 8th and 9th, but the ecommerce giant has already started offering early discounts on a lot of the hot products.

Competitors are rising to the action as well. The Target Circle Week sales event starts earlier and will last longer than Amazon's Big Deal Days promotion, and while it doesn't technically kick off until October 6th some deals are already live.

Not to be left out in the cold, online retailer Woot has just launched its own Wootoberfest: Computer Edition sale that includes some decent discounts on computing hardware, including some of the best tablets and best laptops you can get right now.

Not all of the Wootoberfest deals are amazing and many are on refurbished gear, so you'll have to make peace with knowing someone else owned the device before you did. However, you do at least get Woot's 90 day limited warranty on these sales, so you have some recourse if you end up with a busted device.

That said, I review computing hardware for a living and I found a few sweet deals tucked away among Woot's list of 60+ discounts that you should know about.

Best Wootoberfest deals

MacBook Air (Core i5): was $999 now $339 @ Woot

Refurbished, scratched & dented: This venerable 13-inch MacBook Air Core i5 from 2018 is no longer fast enough to run the latest games or fanciest apps, but it's still a long-lasting ultraportable that's great for remote learning and getting work done. This Space Gray model has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and some scratches, dents or dings due to being pre-owned, but it's verified in working condition and at under $400, an incredible deal.

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop: was $978 now $739 @ Woot

New: This brand-new Acer Nitro 16 is a pretty sweet gaming laptop thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD for storage. It's got enough power to run most games at medium to high settings, and they should look lovely on the 16-inch WUXGA 165Hz display.

Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,799 now $869 @ Woot

Refurbished: This 49-inch 5K 240Hz curved OLED gaming monitor will dominate your desk, but if you have room for it you'll be rewarded with what we call the best curved gaming monitor we've reviewed yet. This refurbished model might be a bit used, but at nearly 50% off this is a killer deal on a great (and gigantic) curved OLED gaming monitor.

Thermaltake Reactor i470T Gaming Desktop: was $2,299 now $1,249 @ Woot

New: If you need a new gaming PC this is a great deal on a mid-sized one with an Intel Core i9-13900K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage. This is a great deal on a gaming PC that can run all the best PC games, and the mini-ITX case ensures it's easy to fit on or under your desk.