Target Circle Week goes head to head with Amazon Prime Day — 11 early deals to shop now

Prime Big Deal Days who? Target just announced that Circle Week will return this year from October 6 to October 12 — a start date that just so happens to fall two days before Amazon's pre-holiday savings event.

In fact, Target prices are already crashing on items like TVs, tablets, kitchen appliances and more. Right now, you can save $90 on the HP 14" Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook. If you're looking for some high quality headphones, we recommend checking out the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which you can snag for just $179.

Many of the deals to come will be exclusive to Target Circle members, but you can sign up now for free. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite early deals ahead of Target Circle Week. Also, check out our guide to the best Target promo codes.

Best Target Deals

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $19 @ Target

If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this brand-new Ponderosa Green color.

Levi's Womens Talya Microsuede House Slippers: was $36 now $24 @ Target

Perfect for wearing around the house (especially as temperatures begin to drop), these slippers are made from a soft to the touch microsuede fabric and feature a breathable faux fur lining. They'll keep your feet warm, cozy and relaxed all day long. Plus, their slip-on construction makes them simple to slide on and off.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Nuloom Rosanne Transitional Striped Area Rug: was $112 now $73 @ Target

I don't know about you, but I love a classic herringbone pattern — and this stylish area rug offers the perfect amount of soft color and trendy design to pull a room together. Made of soft and durable fibers, this rug will hold up in high traffic areas of your home while remaining soft underfoot. Plus, it's pet-friendly and easy to clean.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 @ Target

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Target

Some of our favorite running earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro offer AirPods-like instant-pairing and connectivity, but with a shape and ear hooks that make them much more useful for exercise. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours.

Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $509 now $184 @ Target

Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range. It's also a whopping $325 off right now.

Best Choice 28" Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $436 now $199 @ Target

From cool nights to crisp days during the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag that features 54% off.

Apple iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $199 @ Target

Sure, it's no longer a flagship iPad, but Apple's tablet is still great for a younger family member or someone older who doesn't mind the Home Button and bezels. It's one of the cheapest ways to get access to the App Store, iMessage, and more.

HP 14" Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $409 now $319 @ Target

Get a HP Chromebook and tablet in one device with this deal. It sports a 14-inch touch display, an Intel Processor N100 processor, 4GB Memory, 128GB eMMC storage and 12 hours of battery life. After this discount, it's an even better value.