Norton 360 Deluxe is 75% off in this Black Friday deal — protect 5 PCs, Macs tablets or phones for just $30

Besides getting a new laptop or TV, Black Friday is also the perfect time to protect your entire digital life from hackers. Norton has long been known for making some of the best antivirus software and this week, everything you need to protect a single device or up to 10 devices is on sale along with its identity theft protection.

Right now, Norton 360 Deluxe is 75% off on its site. For just $30, you can instantly secure up to five PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices (or any combination thereof) with malware, ransomware and hacking protection for an entire year. Plus, you also get access to a password manager, a VPN, parental controls and even dark web monitoring.

Norton 360 Deluxe packs in quite a lot of extras to keep you and your family secure online. For starters, you get Norton's antivirus software and protection against all of the latest threats with a 100% Virus Protection Promise. However, you also get parental controls to protect your children and with support for 5 devices, you'll be able to cover multiple phones and computers.

The extras continue with 50GB of secure cloud storage, a password manager to store your credentials securely, privacy and dark web monitoring and a VPN to keep your browsing private.

The rest of Norton's antivirus lineup is also on sale too. Individuals who only need to secure a single device should check out Norton AntiVirus Plus which is currently 66% off and a year's subscription costs just $20.

Meanwhile, larger families might be better off with Norton360 with LifeLock Select Plus as it protects up to 10 devices and also includes the company's LifeLock identity theft protection. In our LifeLock review, we were impressed by how well our identity was protected both online and in the real world but we didn't receive an overload of alerts.

Finally, Norton Secure VPN is also 75% off and for just $20 for the first year, you can protect up to five devices with apps for desktop and mobile phones.

Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in your online security as you can get excellent protection at an even cheaper price. Don't wait, grab this Black Friday deal while you can.