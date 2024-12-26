I've tested 25 cameras and drones this year — and these are the best photos I've taken

Hello, reader! My name is Nikita, and I'm a reviews writer at Tom's Guide. If you're familiar with my work (or not, I'm not offended), you'll know that I test some of the best cameras for the site. I joined the team in April 2024 and since then, I've gone hands-on with some fantastic instant cameras, mirrorless ones, and even drones. And boy, what a year 2024 has been for photograph gear!

We've seen some major releases from DJI, Fujfiilm, Sony and others. But I test so many cameras here that sometimes it's easy to forget the gorgeous photos I've taken as part of the process. So as the year comes to a close, I thought it would be a good idea to round up the best photos I've snapped. Welcome to my Photography Wrapped 2024. Ready? Here we go.

Best shots on mirrorless cameras

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Fujifilm X-T50. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Fujifilm X-T50. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

The Fujifilm X-T50 was the first mirrorless camera I reviewed at Tom's Guide, and what a way to kick it off! I immediately fell in love with this beautiful, retro-looking camera, and its ability to snap highly detailed 40.2MP images. But it's the film simulation dial I fell in love with as it offers film recipes for nearly every shooting style. My partner is my favorite person to photograph (so you'll see her pop up quite often in my articles) and the X-T50 truly caught her beauty in the photo above.

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Sony ZV-E10 II. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Sony ZV-E10 II. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

In summer 2024, the Sony ZV-E10 II succeeded the first-gen camera and introduced 4K/60P 10-bit video and improved autofocus to become our best mirrorless camera for vloggers. But the stills I took with it turned out great too — especially the photo of the scruffy dog on the boat! That photo pretty much sums up my emotions when it's stupidly windy outside.

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Fujifilm X-M5. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Fujifilm X-M5. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Aaaand we're back to Fuji, this time with the Fujifilm X-M5 which came out in October. Although it's, again, a vlogging camera, it's got a 26.1MP sensor and a film simulation dial to capture stunning images, as you can see above. I loved this camera so much that I ditched my Google Pixel 7 Pro for the X-M5 for a week and it was a blast.

Best shots on instant cameras

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Fujifilm Instax mini Evo. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Fujifilm Instax mini 12. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

I'm Tom's Guide's in-house instant cameras expert. I've been using instant cameras since 2015 and, as reviews writer, I've spent 600 hours testing these nifty devices. I know, I know, all of my favorite photos in this section were taken on Fujifilm Instax cameras — but can you blame me? When you buy an Instax cam, you can rest assured you're getting best-in-class image and print quality. The photos above were taken on the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo (which I also used on vacation in Amsterdam) and gosh, I love them. This camera performs exceptionally well in low-light conditions.

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Fujifilm Instax Wide 400. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Taken on the Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay and Instax Wide 400, here are some of my other favorites. The one with my mum and the one of my partner are currently pinned up in my home office.

Best shots on drones

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a DJI Neo. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a DJI Neo. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

2024 was the year I fell in love with drone photography, thanks to the DJI Neo. I've always been obsessed with aerial photography, spending hours on social media watching people fly them over mountains and behind waterfalls. When I tested the Neo, I thought it was so good that all I could think about was flying it. I really can't think of a better drone to recommend to those on a tight budget.

DJI Neo — Follow QuickShot - YouTube Watch On

Of course, I can't mention drones without talking about the video quality too — so consider this an added bonus. I could have picked any of the several clips I shot on the Neo but I chose the one of my partner and I running as the little-drone-that-could followed us — and it's one of my favorite memories.

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a DJI Air 3S. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a DJI Air 3S. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Save the best for last, as they say. My most favorite piece of tech this year has been the DJI Air 3S — what I (rightly) called the new gold standard for drones. You can see two photos above shot in different conditions: the first on a clear, sunny day, and the second at dusk. And both are stunning. The drone has captured so much detail with its 48MP sensor and admiring them brings me unbridled joy.

DJI Air 3S: D Log M and color grading - YouTube Watch On

2024 was also the year I experimented with color grading, thanks to the Air 3S being able to shoot in 10-bit D-Log M (it captures a wide dynamic range which gives you more freedom in post-production). I love moody footage so of course, I edited the footage to feel like it belonged in a Lana Del Rey music video.

Bonus!

Image 1 of 5 Taken on a Kodak Ultra F9 35mm. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Kodak PIXPRO FZ45. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Fujifilm X-M5. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Fujifilm X-M5. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Bonus round because who doesn't love more photos, especially of animals, am I right? Here's a compilation of images taken on a film camera (first), compact cameras (second and third), and a mirrorless camera (fourth and fifth) — we've come full circle.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Also, not to brag, but I ticked my #1 item off my bucket list this year: seeing the Northern Lights. I had to, of course, include photos I took with my Google Pixel 7 Pro. Feast your eyes.

Overall, I've had a wonderful time with all these cameras. If 2024 is indicative of anything, it's that 2025 will also be a superb year for photography. I can't wait to get my hands on more drones, more instant and film cameras, and more mirrorless cams.

Thank you for joining me for my Photography Wrapped 2024. I wish you all restful holidays, and I'll see you all next year.