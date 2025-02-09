I ditched my Google Pixel to shoot with this budget vlogging camera — and it’s perfect for beginners

I'm a photography aficionado and I have the pleasure of testing all types of cameras: drones, instant, mirrorless, you name it. I also test cheap cameras for those on tight budgets. If you've been using your smartphone for taking photos and shooting videos, I'm here to tell you to stop — it's time to step up to a proper camera, regardless of whether vlogging is a hobby for you or you're thinking of building a career out of it. And I've found the perfect budget-friendly camera for you — and it's a Sony.

If you're familiar with Sony cameras, you'll know that many of them are quite expensive. The A1 II, for instance, costs an eye-watering $6,499, but it's meant for the pros. So what about amateur photographers and videographers? Well, the ZV-1F might be right up your alley as it costs just $499 / £549.

Sony ZV-1F: $499 at Amazon The Sony ZV-1F is a great vlogging camera that’s portable and doesn’t break the bank. It shoots lovely 4K/30P footage, can shoot in S-Log 3 to capture a wider dynamic range, and comes with handy vlogging features. Stills taken are good too as is the built-in mic.

I know that doesn't sound cheap, but the ZV-1F boasts pro-level features that we've seen in pricier cameras, and it's the only camera you need to take your content to the next level. Combine them with its 4K/30P and S-Log 3 video capabilities and you've got yourself an absolute winner. I ditched my beloved Google Pixel 7 Pro to shoot exclusively on the ZV-1F for two weeks, and I have zero regrets — and you won't either. Let me show you why.

Focus up!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you want to find out about the Sony ZV-1F's tech specs, like shooting speeds and ISO range, feel free to peruse my full review, but here, I want to focus on one of its best features: Product Showcase. You'll see a little person with a box printed next to the Delete button. Pressing this when shooting toggles the Product Showcase mode which is made specifically for vloggers.

Instead of focusing on your face, the ZV-1F will focus on the subject closest to the lens while effectively blurring out the background, as you can see above. This is a fantastic feature for product unboxing videos, product reviews, and anything else you can think of. I love how quick the ZV-1F is to focus on the Agatha Harkness bobblehead and my dog-themed mug. When I pull the objects back, the camera quickly locks on to my face and makes me the center of attention — the transition is smooth and the resulting video is lovely.

This is found on pricier Sony cameras, like the ZV-E10 II ($999) and the a6700 ($1,400), and it might seem like a small feature but I believe it's very important. It allows you to quickly create content that removes, perhaps, a couple steps out of the post-production process. For amateur vloggers, it can work wonders as it takes the guesswork out of the equation.

Take anywhere-able

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Sony ZV-1F is one of the most compact cameras I've tested. Before I started testing it, I spent two weeks with the Sony A1 II — a camera I absolutely adore — which is the antithesis of the ZV-1F with its bulky size. I could comfortably carry the ZV-1F in my coat pocket and quickly pull it out, turn it on and start shooting. That's because it measures just 4.15 x 2.36 x 1.82 inches, and at just 0.5 pounds, it barely weighs anything. That's smaller than my Google Pixel 7 Pro and very slightly heavier.

The cherry on top of the cake is that the ZV-1F is stupidly easy to use with an extremely straightforward control scheme and user-friendly user interface. The 3-inch articulating touchscreen is highly responsive and simplifies changing settings on the fly. So if you're concerned about getting to grips with a camera's controls that are (usually) more complicated than a phone's, don't fret — the ZV-1F is a breeze to use.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While you can take the ZV-1F anywhere, I'd recommend being a little careful when shooting in the rain, snow or other adverse weather conditions. I live in the rainy British isles and am no stranger to sporadic-but-heavy showers. The ZV-1F is not weather-sealed, so it's susceptible to damage from water and dust. I wouldn't expect weather-sealing at such a low price anyway as that's a feature reserved for pricier cameras, like the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX ($2,199).

10 moods? 10 filters

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

While the Sony ZV-1F is a video-first camera, it takes surprisingly detailed photos too with its 20.1MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor. Features a fixed ultra-wide 20mm lens, it's great for landscapes, portraits and even selfies, as you can see in the gallery above. What's even better is that you get access to Sony's 10 Creative Looks, which are basically filters that enable you to shoot social-media-ready photos. Whether you want a moody look with the B&W filter or a colorful one with the VV and VV2 filters, there's something for everyone — and every occasion.

As for video work, you can shoot in S-Log 3 which captures a wider dynamic range and gives you a lot more room for color grading in post-production, which can be done in the best video editing software. Don't be afraid to get really creative!

The ZV-1F is a fantastic tool of vlogging with a three-way capsule mic that records clear and crisp audio. It's always worth investing in one of the best microphones but until you buy one, you can confidently rely on the ZV-1F's built-in mic. Want to hear what it sounds like? Have a look at the mini vlog I made above.

For vloggers in the early stages of their hobby or career, I really can't think of a better camera. It's cheap and cheerful and is packed with all the features you need — this is vlogging extremely simplified.