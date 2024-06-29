DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro leak could put GoPro on notice

DJI's action camera line has long been a great alternative to GoPro. The DJI Osmo Action 4 released last year packs powerful features and came in at a lower price than GoPro's Hero12 Black.

And it sounds like the Action 4 is getting a Pro-level sequel, as spotted by our friends at Tech Radar. Over on X, regular drone leaker Quadro News, revealed the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.

There's not a ton to go on, but the new action cam was spotted on the website for the TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority), which regulates tech in the United Arab Emirates.

What we have is a model number, AC004. Quadro News showed the model number saying, "there will be something interesting besides DJI drones." Most likely referring to its own leaks regarding the DJI Air 3S, a long-awaited drone since the Air 2S released in 2021. With a DJI drone sales ban working its way through Congress, though, we might not see it in the US when it launches.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3, which came out late last year, featured a 1-inch CMOS sensor, so that is a possible direction for DJI.



👉Somehow I forgot to mention that there will be something interesting besides DJI drones.#dji #djiosmoaction5pro pic.twitter.com/RUuliWUaFQJune 24, 2024

In general, the Pro tag means that the device has more features and upgrades than the mainline model. With so little information, however, we can't speculate if DJI has plans to release a Pro model and a baseline model of the Osmo Action 5.

This would be first time DJI has used the Pro moniker in any of its products.

Several commentators hoped for a 1-inch sensor in the Action 5, which would be an upgrade over the 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor in the Action 4. While we were disappointed in the Leica lens on the Insta360 Ace Pro, it is 8K capable, while the Action 4 goes up to 4K. Even the recently released Insta360 X4 has 8K capabilities.

To fit the Pro naming convention, DJI will need to beef up the pretty good specs of the Osmo Action 4.

We'd like to see improved battery life in the rumored camera. The Action 4 only managed 80 minutes of mixed recording before going dead. It also needs better cooling as we found that Action 4 could overheat quickly if not in a cooling environment.

Pro also usually means more expensive. The Action 3 and Action 4 were easy to recommend because they offered great features while costing less than GoPro's action cameras. The Action 4 launched at $399, we expect an Osmo Action 5 Pro will be priced higher, probably closer to a GoPro than you'd like to see.

