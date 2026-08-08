Do you know what animal has the power to make me stop in my tracks and “PSSH PSSH PSSH” it to get its attention? You guessed it! Those oh-so-wonderful furry felines.

I could be rushing to the train station for work or taking the long way home—if a cat or kitten ends up in my line of sight, I’ll always get the urge to make it comfortable enough to wander over to me and let me pet it. Nine times out of ten, my efforts for feline affection fail. But on those rare occasions where a cat does come to me for a quick petting session, I feel like I’m on cloud nine.

Imagine my surprise when I learned that there’s a holiday dedicated to that wonderful member of the animal kingdom. International Cat Day (which owes its creation in 2002 to the International Fund for Animal Welfare) is all about helping everyone raise their awareness of cats and the best ways to help and protect them.

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With all that in mind, I asked ChatGPT to come up with a list of fun prompts that target the goal of this special day for cats around the world. The chatbot came up with a bunch of clever ones every cat owner should try that’ll help you understand your furry friend even more.

Discover your kitty’s personality type, building a healthy checklist and more

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The following seven prompts ChatGPT generated for International Cat Day range from learning about your cat's behavior to creating personalized content for their social media debuts:

Decode your cat's behavior: Act like a feline behaviorist. Explain why my cat does these five things: [list behaviors]. Tell me what's normal, what's concerning, and what each behavior probably means.

Act like a feline behaviorist. Explain why my cat does these five things: [list behaviors]. Tell me what's normal, what's concerning, and what each behavior probably means. Create the perfect enrichment plan: Design a one-week enrichment schedule for my indoor cat based on their age, energy level, and personality.

Design a one-week enrichment schedule for my indoor cat based on their age, energy level, and personality. Plan the ultimate cat-friendly home: Act like an interior designer who specializes in cats. Suggest affordable upgrades that would make my home more enjoyable for my cat without ruining my decor.

Act like an interior designer who specializes in cats. Suggest affordable upgrades that would make my home more enjoyable for my cat without ruining my decor. Build a cat care checklist: Create a yearly cat wellness checklist with reminders for vet visits, grooming, dental care, vaccinations, weight checks, and seasonal hazards.

Create a yearly cat wellness checklist with reminders for vet visits, grooming, dental care, vaccinations, weight checks, and seasonal hazards. Ask anything about cat nutrition: Act like a pet nutrition educator. Review my cat's current diet and suggest questions I should ask my veterinarian about improving it.

Act like a pet nutrition educator. Review my cat's current diet and suggest questions I should ask my veterinarian about improving it. Guess my cat's breed mix: Based on this description (or attached photo), what breeds might my cat have in them? Explain the personality traits each breed contributes.

Based on this description (or attached photo), what breeds might my cat have in them? Explain the personality traits each breed contributes. Make my cat internet famous: Based on this photo and personality description, generate 20 viral Instagram captions, 10 TikTok video ideas, and a humorous bio for my cat.

Since I’m ready to be a cat dad, I went ahead and used the third prompt to prep my two-bedroom apartment for their future arrival.

ChatGPT told me “that designing for cats is really about creating vertical territory, window access, hidden retreats, and scratching options that blend into your space rather than making it look like a pet store. In a New York two-bedroom apartment, every square foot matters, so I'd focus on pieces that serve both you and your cat.”

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Then it laid out a custom “stylish apartment-friendly shopping list” that listed the top items to buy, their approximate cost and the total fee I’d probably be paying to turn my home into a cat sanctuary. The items it mentioned included:

A modern sisal scratching post ($40 to $80)

A window perch ($25 to 60)

Floating wall shelves ($60 to 50)

A woven cat bed ($30 to 70)

Hidden litter furniture ($120 to 250)

A puzzle feeder ($20 to $35)

Cat-safe plants ($15 to $40)

Final thoughts

Let's face it, every day is International Cat Day, am I right? Here's your excuse to adorn your cat with gifts, fill their snack bowl with extravagant treats and spend some extra cuddle time with them. And if you don’t own a cat and have been itching to get one, this holiday marks the perfect time to finally make it happen.

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