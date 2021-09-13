Verizon business phone plans: What are they and are they worth it?

When it comes to business phone plans, Verizon stands out as one of the best options around. Filled with features, backed by some excellent coverage and heavy on the discounts for added lines, there's a lot to like about what Verizon has to offer.

As with standard Verizon phone plans, the best Verizon business phone plans won't be the cheapest option. But if you're looking to stack up on lines, you could end up with some pretty affordable prices for your business.

Verizon keeps things simple, offering just three cell phone plans in its business section. All three options offer unlimited data, calls and texts; the more you pay, the more features that get chucked in.

These extras include security features, mobile hotspots, more advanced 5G and priority data. Verizon also offers business phone deals and 5G internet service. In some cases, Verizon business phone plans can also get you discounts on tablets and phones when you sign up for different plans.

What Verizon business phone plans are available?

The choice in Verizon business phone plans is pretty simple: You can choose between three options, all with unlimited data — Unlimited Start, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro. You can stack the plans up for added discounts with the price falling by $5 per line the more you add.

Verizon Business Unlimited Start

Verizon's cheapest business plan, the Unlimited Start offer, features unlimited calls, texts and data with 5G nationwide and 4G LTE. While you do get unlimited calls, texts and data, the plan is otherwise pretty limited. A Call Filter is included for screening potential spam), but you won't get mobile hotspot data or access to Verizon's faster Ultra Wideband 5G network.



Verizon Business Unlimited Plus

Jumping up in cost, the Unlimited Plus plan sits in the middle of the Verizon business phone plan offerings, blending features and affordability. You'll get the same basics as the above plan — unlimited calls, texts and data — but you'll also get 60GB of premium network access, giving you priority when there is congestion. You'll also get a unlimited mobile hotspot, access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and, enhanced security features with Verizon's Business Mobile Secure.



Verizon Business Unlimited Pro

Finally, Verizon's most expensive business plan — the Unlimited Pro. This plan, just like the two above, includes unlimited calls, texts and data, but it brings your premium data up to 120GB. Other than that, this is almost identical to the Plus plan above with the only other difference being that you can also get 50% off Business Unlimited Pro Tablet plans.

Why choose Verizon?

(Image credit: SOPA images)

As the biggest carrier in the U.S., Verizon has the infrastructure, speeds and connections to offer impressive wireless performance. It takes the number 2 spot in our best phone carriers guide and for good reason.

While Verizon has some pretty pricey plans, that's in part because Verizon offerings tend to be packed full of features across all of its plans, including its business options.

Through our tests, Verizon has come out on top for LTE speeds and its Ultra Wideband 5G connections reach more than 80 cities, capable of reaching 1 Gbps download speeds. Verizon's nationwide 5G network isn't that fast, but it does bring coverage to 230 million people.

Among the features included with Verizon business phone plans are Call Filters, enhanced security features and the possibility of additional plans for devices and internet service.

Which other carriers offer business plans?

While Verizon does have some of the best business plans around, it isn't the only provider catering to businesses. The other two major wireless services and many MVNOs offer business plans in some form, some focusing on affordability and others on features.

Like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile put their priority on feature-filled business plans...at a high cost. With unlimited data, add-ons and a host of features around data prioritization, these are the options if you've got a bit more budget in your business.

Alternatively, if you're looking for something more affordable, a number of MVNOs offer plans that will work well for a business. Mint Mobile for example is one of the cheapest providers in the US and while it doesn't offer specific business discounts, it will likely be the cheapest option for smaller businesses; just don't expect discounts on multiple lines like you'd find with Verizon business phone plans.