What TV do I need for PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are still months away, but if you're buying a new TV, it's worth wondering if your new set will be a good fit for one of the upcoming consoles. What we know about the next-gen consoles is a mishmash of rumors, leaks and a slow drip of official news, but we have a handle on some of the key details, and any serious gamer will want to pay attention.

Even if you're browsing our list of the best TVs , you won't necessarily find your best bet, as not everything on the market will be a good match for the capabilities of the new gaming systems. From new connectivity standards to extremely high resolutions, even the best 4K TVs for gaming might come up short when you're getting ready for what comes next.

Bottom line: If you want to get the best from your new game console at the end of the year, you'll need a TV that can handle everything that the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 bring to the table.

What we know about PS5 and Xbox Series X

We still don't have the full picture of all the features the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have when they launch, but we do know a bit about the graphics power and the display outputs. Both consoles offer capabilities like ray tracing, 10-15 teraflops of graphics-processing power and speedy loading times thanks to lightning-fast SSD storage.

But we also know that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are made to deliver fantastic gaming at 4K resolution. For the TVs selling now, that will mean 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). That matches what the current Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro can do, though most current-generation games are still capped at 30 fps.

But the next-gen consoles coming later this year go a step beyond that in two ways: frame rate and resolution. Early specs and announcements make it clear that both consoles will offer 4K gaming at 120 Hz, doubling or even quadrupling the current frame rates you can get and producing smooth, judder-free gameplay as a result.

Then, there's resolution. In addition to ramping up the number of frames, the new consoles will also be able to handle much higher resolution, with games playable at 8K Ultra HD or 7680 × 4320 pixels. But jumping up to more than 33 million pixels does come with one trade-off: 8K gameplay will be limited to 60 fps.

If you're in the market for a TV to go with one of the next-gen consoles coming this fall, there are three key features you'll want to take into account: connectivity, frame rates and resolution.

Connecting next-gen consoles: HDMI 2.1

In a February blog post , Xbox head Phil Spencer detailed some of the specifications for the Xbox Series X, including that the new Xbox uses the HDMI 2.1 connection standard. And while Sony hasn't announced or confirmed similar connectivity on the PS5, that system's support for higher frame rates and 8K resolution makes HDMI 2.1 on the PS5 a sure bet, because there's no other connection that can deliver at that level.

The HDMI 2.1 standard was finalized only in 2017, has just started showing up on new TVs in the last year and is a huge step forward from the HDMI 2.0 that came before. The HDMI 2.0 standard used on most TVs today, as well as both of the current-generation Sony and Microsoft consoles, is limited to 18-Gbps bandwidth. That's enough for 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, but higher frame rates require dropping the resolution, and the connection won't support 8K content at all.

The newer, HDMI 2.1 standard, on the other hand, boasts nearly three times the bandwidth (48 Gbps), supporting uncompressed 8K video at up to 60 Hz, or 4K video at up to 120 Hz.

Now, just because the new consoles use the HDMI 2.1 connection, it doesn't mean you have to get a TV with that connectivity. The new standard is backward-compatible with the HDMI 2.0b connection used on TVs from the past couple of years, so you can still fire up a game on your older 4K TV (or even full-HD TV for 1080p goodness) without worrying about whether it will work. But if you want to get the best 4K capability from your Xbox Series X or PS5 later this year, you'll want a TV with HDMI 2.1, and that limits your options when buying TVs.

What TVs have HDMI 2.1?

Even among the top TV brands, HDMI 2.1 connectivity is still rare. LG leads the pack on this front, with HDMI 2.1 in all of the ports on the company's OLED TVs last year. Samsung offered HDMI 2.1 in only its most premium 4K model, the Q90 QLED, and Sony didn't offer HDMI 2.1 on any of its sets. However, as new models come in 2020, we should see several more 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 and the 120-Hz displays to support the higher frame rate offered by the new game consoles.

LG C9 OLED

The best 4K TV with HDMI 2.1

Screen size: 65 inches | Screen type: OLED | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 55.6 pounds

Impeccable OLED display has best-in-class performance

Cutting-edge connectivity and smart-TV features

Built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

High price

Right now, our absolute favorite TV is the LG C9 OLED, which we also picked as the best TV on the market. It's also the only one with full HDMI 2.1 implementation, where other manufacturers have offered only one port in four with HDMI 2.1 or offer limited implementations that omit important features. If you're buying a TV today and want something that will give you the best 4K gaming experience you can get from the upcoming game consoles, this LG is it.

It's also the best TV overall, with superb picture quality and perfect per-pixel illumination for amazing HDR performance. It's one of the smartest TVs available, as well, complete with a motion remote that lets you point and wave the remote for on-screen cursor control and voice interaction that includes both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.

Samsung Q90 QLED TV

The best LCD TV with HDMI 2.1

Screen size: 65 inches | Screen type: LCD with quantum dot | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.1 x 32.7 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 62.4 pounds

Fantastic picture quality with bright colors and deep blacks

Clean design with Samsung One Connect Box

Rich smart-TV platform with exclusive Apple TV app

Subpar Bixby voice assistant

No Dolby Vision

Samsung's QLED lineup offers a great alternative to the expense of OLED displays, using quantum-dot enhancement to deliver boosted color and brightness and black levels that surpass those of any traditional LCD TV. In the Samsung Q90R QLED TV, you get the most premium version of Samsung's QLED display, as well as excellent picture and sound. It's also the only model to support all of the HDMI 2.1 features relevant to gamers, like high-frame rate gaming, auto low-latency mode and variable refresh rates.

But other TVs are coming soon that will have HDMI 2.1 ready to go. LG will again be offering the newer connection on all of the company's 4K OLED TVs, and both Samsung and Sony have announced HDMI 2.1 connectivity on several 4K models this year.

We should also see some more affordable 4K options with HDMI 2.1 as both TCL and Vizio have added the connection to sets that are slated to launch in the coming weeks and months.

HDMI 2.1: Yes, you'll need new cables

I know what you're asking yourself right now, and the answer is "Yes." Yes, the new HDMI standard will require new cables. You can use your older HDMI 2.0 cables, but you'll be limiting the available signal bandwidth and locking yourself in to the lower resolution and frame rate of the older HDMI standard. For 120-Hz refresh rates or 8K gaming, you'll need to pick up an HDMI 2.1 cable.

Here are two HDMI 2.1 cables we recommend.

Belkin HDMI 2.1 ultra-high-speed cable

An HDMI 2.1 cable with name-brand quality

We personally like the Belkin HDMI 2.1 ultra-high-speed cable. The Belkin name has a well-earned reputation for quality and reliability, and this cable's 2-meter length should give you enough slack to plug in your game console on all but the largest of TVs. It's also one of the only name-brand cables with an official HDMI 2.1 certification.

SecurOMax HDMI 2.1 cable with braided cord, 6 feet

Amazon's top-selling HDMI 2.1 cable

For a less expensive and longer option, you can also try the SecurOMax 6-foot HDMI 2.1 cable. It doesn't have the official HDMI 2.1 certification, but with a rated bandwidth of 48 Gbps, this Amazon bestseller should still be exactly what you need to get your new Xbox or PS5 connected with all the bells and whistles. On top of that, the cable's braided construction should make it a bit more robust than other cheaply made cables.

Gamer-friendly features: ALLM and VRR

With HDMI 2.1, you'll get more than just support for higher frame rates and resolution, though. The 2.1 specification also provides for a number of other nifty features, many of them tailored to console gaming on your TV.

The first of these is auto low-latency mode (ALLM), though it will likely be called something different by individual TV brands. (There's a long tradition of branding standard features in the TV world; just look at motion smoothing or HDMI-CEC.)

ALLM detects when a connected game console is turned on, switching to game mode on the TV automatically when that happens. Since game modes are designed to provide the lowest latency, mostly by removing a lot of the image processing that's performed on other modes, you'll get shorter input lag between the console and the screen, resulting in faster response times. Having the TV sense this and make the switch automatically is a huge convenience for anyone who just wants to jump into a game quickly.

The other cool new feature for gamers comes in variable refresh rates (VRR), which let the TV adjust the refresh rate on the fly to match the output of the game console or graphics card it's connected to. This is the same sort of frame-rate-syncing technology offered by AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for gaming monitors, and we're already seeing TV manufacturers jump on these technologies to take VRR a step further. Samsung TVs are now boasting AMD FreeSync capability, and LG's OLED TVs are the first in the market with G-Sync capability. But regardless of the branding involved, the result will be smoother, better-looking games, even from consoles.

The good news? If you've got a TV with HDMI 2.1, then VRR capability is already built in. However, if you want to get picky about it, the Xbox Series X and the PS5 will both be using AMD graphics hardware, so a FreeSync-capable TV may offer a slightly more optimized gaming experience.

Gaming in 8K

Finally, the Xbox Series X and the PS5 will be the first game consoles capable of 8K gaming, and they'll be some of the first real sources of 8K content available to consumers. While we're still encouraging most shoppers to stick to 4K this year, there is a case to be made that 8K resolution will get you the most out of your new gaming console. And that means buying an 8K TV. (See our guide to 8K TVs for more information.)

All of the previous features we've mentioned will be readily available in any 8K TV on the market. HDMI 2.1 is a necessity for connecting any 8K media source, and the twin gamer-friendly features of ALLM and VRR are built in to the HDMI 2.1 specification.

The other major point of concern is the size of the TV. Bigger is generally better for any TV, but that's especially true for 8K TVs, where smaller screen sizes may make it harder to really enjoy the benefit of the higher resolution. The flip side of this, however, is that larger TVs are more expensive and harder to fit into any given room. See our guide to figuring out what size TV you should buy to get more help in selecting what size screen is best for you.

But once you know that you want 8K resolution, and you have an idea of what size will work for you, the only real question is: Which 8K TV do you want?

Great 8K TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Samsung QN55Q900RBFXZA 55-inch QLED Q900 8K smart TV (2019 model)

The most affordable 8K TV

Screen size: 55 inches | Screen type: LCD with quantum dot | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: : 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 48.6 x 28.1 x 1.4 inches | Weight: 46.7 pounds

For the most affordable 8K TV available, there's no beating the 55-inch Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV, which was released last year. The 55-inch set is probably smaller than you want if you're looking to really enjoy the rich detail of 8K resolution, but it's got the resolution and is outfitted with four HDMI 2.1 ports.

On top of that, Samsung has outfitted the Q900R with all the best features of the company's premium smart TVs, from a rich selection of apps to upscaling that makes any content look good on the 8K display.

Samsung 82-inch Q800T QLED 8K UHD smart TV with Alexa built in QN82Q800TAFXZA

The latest big-screen 8K TV

Screen size: 82 inches | Screen type: LCD with quantum dot | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: : 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 72.1 x 41.3 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 91.5 pounds

To fully appreciate the quality of 8K resolution, you'll want a bigger screen, and for that, we recommend the Samsung 82-inch Q800T QLED, one of the first new 8K models to arrive this year. It's the latest 8K set from Samsung to feature quantum-dot enhancement for boosted color quality and deeper black levels, and it should look amazing for games and movies alike.

Samsung offers features and sound to match the impressive picture, with Object Tracking Sound technology, which makes sound effects and dialogue appear to come from the people and items on screen, and it has both Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice assistants built in.

LG Signature OLED88Z9PUA Z9 88-inch 8K Ultra HD smart OLED TV (2019)

An impressive 8K OLED TV

Screen size: 88 inches | Screen type: OLED | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: : 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 77.3 x 57.3 x 11 inches | Weight: 229.2 pounds

For the absolute best 8K experience in gaming (or anything else), there is no beating the incredible LG Signature Z9 OLED. With an 88-inch OLED screen, this is the best of the best, giving you an incredible 8K picture, with perfect black levels and impressive color to match the impeccable picture. This set also has extremely good sound, thanks to a soundbar that's integrated into the built-in floor stand.

With both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, you'll get some of the best sights and sounds available. LG loaded up the Z9 with plenty of smart features, from a motion-control remote to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, plus a rich collection of apps. The LG Signature Z9 OLED is the cream of the crop … at least, until the new LG ZX OLED comes out.

Bottom line

In the end, as you shop for a new TV and look forward to the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, you'll want to keep in mind the three key categories of upgrades that these new consoles will be bringing: higher frame rates and resolution, faster HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and several gamer-friendly features.

While you may not be dead set on getting everything the new consoles will offer, like 8K gaming, it's still worth keeping these new capabilities in mind as you shop for your next TV.