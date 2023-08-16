Sony TVs just got two big upgrades — see if yours is eligible

One of the biggest issues I find with the best TVs is they don’t often get software and firmware upgrades. This is frustrating, as the TVs themselves are often perfectly capable of handling the new features. But if you have an older Sony TV, you may have just gotten a surprise upgrade.

If you have select Sony TV models, you can now upgrade to a new version of Sony’s firmware — firmware update v6.7240 (h/t FlatpanelsHD ). This update will give your TV a few new upgrades, but the big two are the Eco Dashboard and the Game Menu. Both of these features had previously been limited to the latest generation of Sony TVs, including the Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV and the Sony Bravia XR X95L MiniLED TV .

The Eco Dashboard makes it so you can access all of your TV’s energy-saving features in one menu rather than having to dive through your settings, so it’s going to be a welcome feature for those looking to save some money on their utility bill. If your TV has the Bravia camera plugged in, the Eco Dashboard will also be able to integrate with that as well as your Sony TV.

(Image credit: Future)

Game Menu also makes settings much easier to access, putting features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Motion Blur Reduction and even a virtual crosshair feature all in one place. However, it won’t get the Black Equalizer or Screen Size features available on the 2023 Sony TV models. This particular upgrade is only coming to TVs with the ‘123’ button — which means only 2022 models are getting this feature.

Aside from these two headliners, the other changes this firmware update brings are removing some rarely used voice commands and adding support for voice commands to Alexa Search and Play functionality. For U.S. models, the update will also improve general TV performance and in Europe the update improves soundbar integration with the TV’s user interface and offers improved security too. For Polish models only, there is also a fix for an image noise bug.

Which Sony TVs are getting upgraded?

This firmware update is currently available for download and can be installed either directly through your Sony TV’s settings or by using a USB flash drive with the update installed. Here are the eligible TVs for this update:

2022: X80K, X81K, X82K, X85K, X89K, X90K /S, X92K, X93K, X94K/S, X95K A75K, A80K , A83K, A84K, A90K , A95K

/S, X92K, X93K, X94K/S, A75K, , A83K, A84K, , A95K 2021: X80J, X81J, X85J, X89J, X90J, X92J, X93J, X94J, X95J, A80J, A83J, A90J, Z9J

2020: XH90, XH92

If the software version number on your TV is version number is PKG6.7240.xxxx or higher, then you have the firmware update installed on your TV. If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the firmware update, we recommend that you contact Sony USA or Sony Europe directly.