If you're a true tech addict or you simply have several devices around the home plugged into the wall, you need a surge protector.

Often, people mistake surge protectors for power strips that help you expand the number of devices you can plug into a single wall outlet. And that's partly true. But the real secret sauce in surge protectors is in the protection you get from them.

Surge protectors provide a barrier between your device and the electricity coming into your home. If there's a spike in the voltage, it can wreak havoc on your devices, causing problems with their power supplies or even frying them entirely. That could leave that expensive new computer or iPhone you just bought a useless heap.

The best surge protectors take on that extra charge and eat it up before it can get to your devices. The result? A safe and sound piece of equipment. Best of all, surge protectors are surprisingly affordable. And even if you want one with some extra features, it won't break the bank.

So, what are you waiting for? Here are the best surge protectors available now.

1. AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 200 joules | Cord length: 2 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 11.8 x 6.5 x 1.75 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds $8.45 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want an affordable surge protector that will just get the job done, consider AmazonBasics' 6-Outlet Surge Protector. Our best surge protector overall, it comes with six outlets and a 2-foot-long cord and has a 200-joule, three-line surge-protection rating that will keep everything safe, from your smartphone to small appliances. When the red "protected" light is on, you know your devices are being protected. The surge protector comes in a two-pack.

2. Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 12 | Power rating: 3940 joules | Cord length: 8 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 15.6 x 6.1 x 2.1 inches | Weight: 2.1 pounds $22.95 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip is the best surge protector for an office or anywhere else you have several devices in one spot and want to keep them all protected. As its name suggests, the strip comes with 12 outlets and has an 8-foot cord, so you can easily reach it. It has a 3,940-joule rating, which means it'll work with everything from small devices to appliances. And Belkin throws in a $300,000 connected-equipment warranty to make it even more appealing. It costs $22.

3. Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot Plug Power Strip SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 12 | Power rating: 4320 joules | Cord length: 8 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 11.4 x 4 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 2.45 pounds View at Amazon

Another 12-outlet Belkin option, the Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot Plug Power Strip comes with better protection and a more interesting design than the aforementioned option. Besides its many outlets, it comes with a 4,320-joule rating to keep devices of all types safe. But its most compelling feature is a pivot function for eight outlets, so you can move them to the perfect spot to maximize your cords' reach.

4. EchoGear On-Wall Surge Protector SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 1080 joules | Cord length: N/A | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 5.5 x 3.9 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 14.4 ounces View at Amazon

EchoGear's On-Wall Surge Protector is the best surge protector if you have several devices you need to plug in, but need a little flexibility in where you do it. The device comes with six pivoting outlets, so you can plug things in straight-on, to the left, or to the right. It has a "low-profile design," which means it'll stay against the wall and not on the ground. Be aware, however, it might cover both receptacles on your wall. Best of all, it comes with a five-year, $25,000 connected-equipment warranty, so you can get cash back if your devices fail.

5. Philips 6-Outlet Surge Protector Tap SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 900 joules | Cord length: N/A | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 8 x 6 x 2 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces View at Amazon

Another affordable option, the Philips Surge Protector Tap is a low-profile option surge protector with 900-joule protection for keeping everything from cellphones and smartwatches to tablets and lamps safe from a surge. This accessory has a low profile, so it'll stick to your wall and essentially turn two outlets into six. It's also one of the better-looking options in this roundup.

6. APC 6-Outlet Wall Surge Protector SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 1080 joules | Cord length: N/A | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 5.5 x 4 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds View at Amazon

APC puts a twist on the typical surge protector. You plug it right into a wall, but there are no outlets up front. Instead, there are three outlets on the left and another three outlets on the right. APC’s device has 1,080-joule protection and comes with a $50,000 connected-equipment warranty.

7. Kensington Guardian 6 Outlet SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 540 joules | Cord length: 15 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 13.5 x 7 x 1.75 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds View at Amazon

Kensington's Guardian 6 Outlet is a handy surge protector to have around in an office or anywhere else you have several devices plugged in to the wall. That's chiefly because it comes with a 15-foot power cord, so you can place it just about anywhere in the room to plug in devices. The surge protector has six outlets, but with only 540 joules it won't protect bigger products, like small appliances.

8. Lovin Product Power Strip Tower SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 14 | Power rating: 780 joules | Cord length: 6 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 13 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches | Weight: 2.45 pounds View at Amazon

Lovin Product Power Strip Tower is another unique surge protector you'll want to consider. It comes with a whopping 14 outlets and four USB slots, so you can charge your phone while you protect your devices. And since it has a tower design, you'll have plenty of options for plugging in the devices in your room. The device has a 6-foot cord and even a handle for making it easier to access.

9. APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 11 | Power rating: 3020 joules | Cord length: 8 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 13.7 x 7.5 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 1 pound View at Amazon

If you're looking for a higher-end option with plenty of ports, the APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector is the way to go. It comes with 3,020-joule protection and 11 outlets. There are ports for telephone and DSL lines, as well as ports for your cable company's coax cables. And with help from 180-degree rotation and a side-mounted plug, it'll be easy to plug in your devices. It even comes with a $100,000 equipment-protection policy.

10. EchoGear Low Profile Surge Protector SPECIFICATIONS Number of outlets: 8 | Power rating: 3420 joules | Cord length: 6 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 13.8 x 5.9 x 1.9 inches | Weight: 1.55 pounds View at Amazon

The EchoGear Low Profile Surge Protector is all about style. It has a black finish with orange accents around some of its outlets. There are also green LEDs on the side. The surge protector comes with 3,420-joule protection and accommodates eight outlets. And in the event something goes wrong, Echogear provides a $25,000 warranty on any gear that gets damaged.