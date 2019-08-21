Best Sony Headphones 2019: Top Wireless and Wired Picks

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sony's current flagship headphones are its best offering. Visit Site

When it comes to Sony, there are three qualities you can always count on: booming sound, high-tech ingenuity and robust craftsmanship.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 is undoubtedly one of the best noise-cancelling headphone offerings on the market, whereas the newly released WF-1000XM3 (such perplexing naming conventions, we know) can also lay claim to the same praise, while making a strong case as one of the top AirPods alternatives money can buy.

With 70+ models available, going through the selection process can be a daunting task for audiophiles and music lovers. Fear not, as we've tested the brand's biggest models to provide better insight on which Sony headphones are best suited for you. Take a look at our top picks, based on category and price.

Best Sony headphones overall

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Best Sony headphones overall SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 10.4 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches, 9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC on); 38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Exceptional sound quality Top-tier noise cancellation Stronger battery life than Bose ANC models Intuitive features and touch controls Reasons to Avoid Weak call quality Aesthetics don't seem premium $298 View at Walmart 750 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sony's current flagship headphones are its best offering. The WH-1000XM3 doesn't play second fiddle to any other ANC model in the audio department, pumping out phenomenal, well-balanced sound highlighted by dynamic bass response and improved stereo imaging. You're also given the option to customize the sound profile via the Sony Headphones app, though we're confident you'll enjoy the default sound setting.

The inclusion of Sony's new QN1 processor elevates not only sonic performance but also noise cancellation, effortlessly silencing most high-frequency noises such as crying babies and police sirens. One of its most underappreciated features is the touch panel on the right ear cup, which operates responsively through the use of slide gestures. Lastly, the cans spoil you with a solid 30 hours of wireless listening with noise cancellation on; no Bose model offers this.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM3 review .

Best Sony true wireless earbuds

2. Sony WF-1000xM3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Best Sony true wireless earbuds SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: TBD, 0.3 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours, 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Remarkable sound profile Excellent noise cancellation for true wireless buds Extended battery life Classy, sharp-looking design Reasons to Avoid Touch controls don't work well Call quality needs work $228 View at Amazon

The WF-1000xM3 blends together spacious sound with the feature we never thought could be done properly on a truly wireless model: noise cancellation. Sony adding a second mic to each bud helps optimize noise neutralization for peaceful listening on the go. Screeching train tracks and shouting passengers will go unheard. Crisp, full-bodied sound will channel through the ear canal. The buds are even capable of improving the fidelity on low-res recordings. Up to 6 hours of battery life with noise cancellation on is a blessing, too, while disabling the feature allows an extra 2 hours of use.

Read our full Sony WF-1000xM3 review .

Great noise cancellation meets even greater sound

3. Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Great noise cancellation meets even greater sound SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 9.81 x 7.29 x 2.92 inches, 9.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 28 hours (NC on); 38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Robust audio performance Premium design that's better than the newer version Strong battery life Impressive noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Touch controls don't work well Micro USB charging $285 View at eBay 830 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This second-gen version in the popular over-the-ear headphones series is an incredible performer that offers many of the same performance perks as its successor, at a lower price. If an attractive design is what you fancy, the WH-1000XM2 certainly has it, draped in leathery accents and polished metal construction. Deep bass remains at the forefront of Sony's sound signature, and even though the low end knocks hard, you still get a feel for crisp mids and highs on booming tracks. To keep environmental fracas to a minimum, the cans produce reliable noise cancellation as well.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM2 review .

Affordable noise cancellation with signature Sony sound

4. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Extra Bass Headphones Affordable noise cancellation with signature Sony sound SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 9.5 x 7.86 x 3.5 inches, 8.96 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC On); 32 hours (NC Off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Boomy sound profile Effective noise cancellation Personalized sound via Sony Headphones app Several listening modes Reasons to Avoid Doesn't feel as premium as higher-priced Sony models Bass can get out of control at max volume View at Amazon

The WH-XB900N crosses that fine line between an entry-level and luxury headphone, packaging all of Sony's beloved sound technologies into a slightly cheaper bundle. It's a model designed for bass lovers who love their sound on the warm side – maybe too much. Using the Sony Headphones app helps tweak the sonics to suit your personal taste and gives you the option to adjust ambient listening modes to hear your surroundings more clearly. Noise cancellation won't match what other in-class leaders offer, but it's strong enough here to hush neighboring uproars.

Best Sony wired over-the-ear headphones

5. Sony MDR-Z7 Hi-Res Stereo Headphones Best Sony wired over-the-ear headphones SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 8.6 x 6.3 x 9.2 inches, 11.82 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: None Reasons to Buy Stellar audio reproduction Highly comfortable on the ears Comes with an extra aux cable for use with amps Superb build quality Reasons to Avoid Very expensive No in-line remote or carrying case Check Walmart

The saying "you pay more for quality" is one that applies to few high-end headphones. Add the Sony MDR-Z7 to that list. A wired sonic powerhouse designed mostly for home stereo listening, these closed-back cans are engineered to help you enjoy spacious, articulate sound across multiple devices, from hi-res MP3 players to the market's best smartphones . Lows have a surreal quality to them when you're jamming out to bass-heavy songs, whereas mids and highs shine. Its large frame and high price won't appeal to everyone, but a true audiophile won't regret splurging on the MDR-Z7 for its sonic excellence alone.

Decent noise cancellation in true wireless form

6. Sony WF-1000X Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Decent noise cancellation in true wireless form SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1.7 x 1.1 x 4.1 inches, 0.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 9 hours, 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Well-balanced audio Compatible with Sony Headphones app Lightweight, customizable design Decent noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Short battery life Subpar connectivity $99.99 View at Focus Camera & Lifestyle by Focus

Sony's first crack at noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds is an admirable one that brings forth detailed audio and fair noise cancellation. The WF-1000X has a neutral frequency range, which makes mids and highs more transparent over strong bass reproduction. The Sony app enhances the listening experience by letting you fine-tune the EQ to your liking. As a first-gen model, Sony's Smart Noise-Canceling technology doesn't exactly live up to the brand's standards, but it's still useful for muting nearby conversations.

Around-the-neck earphones with smart features

7. Sony WI-1000X Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones Around-the-neck earphones with smart features SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7.64 x 2.36 x 9.69 inches, 2.5 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours (NC on), 13 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Smart noise cancellation Adjustable sound Alexa and Google Assistant integration Supports numerous codecs including SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX and aptX HD Reasons to Avoid Not very comfortable Underperforming battery life $179.95 View at eBay 193 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Fans of wrap-around buds will appreciate the WI-1000X's versatile performance. Sony did a fantastic job designing these buds to work across several audio codecs , which compress music files superbly so that you can hear your favorite tracks in high fidelity. The noise cancellation is impressive as well, with the technology adapting to your surroundings to quiet specific external rumblings; you'll be able to shut out noisy co-workers and street traffic. Access to the Sony Headphones app allows you to personalize noise cancellation and sound. The bulky control module does create some discomfort and the battery dies a lot faster than expected (especially with NC on), but those are minor drawbacks when compared with the buds' audio prowess.

True wireless earbuds for fitness lovers

8. Sony WF-SP700N Sports Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones True wireless earbuds for fitness lovers SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 2.3 x 1.5 x 2.4 inches, 0.27 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 3 hours, 9 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Kicks out plenty of bass Sporty, secure design Works with the Sony Headphones app Voice assistant support (Alexa and Google Assistant) Reasons to Avoid Poor noise cancellation Battery life is lower than competitors' $99.95 View at eBay 188 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆