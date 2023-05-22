Best Google Pixel 7a cases in 2023

The best Google Pixel 7a cases aim to keep Google’s budget phone safe during your daily travels — not to mention your daily fumbles. And this is a phone you’re going to want to protect. It may cost less than $500, but the Pixel 7a has a lot going for it.
As our Google Pixel 7a review discussed, Google included a surprisingly diverse array of premium features in this phone, whether its the display’s 90Hz refresh rate, upgraded cameras and bright screen. A case makes sure all those features remain intact regardless of what real life throws at it.
So which case should you turn to? From super-slim designs to extra-rugged construction that’ll guard your tech against the elements, here are the best Google Pixel 7a cases to fit every lifestyle and budget.
The best Google Pixel 7a cases right now
Best case overall
Colors: Black, Green
Materials: Polycarbonate shell, synthetic rubber slipcover
Weight: 2 ounces
+ Tough-as-nails construction
+ Wireless charging compatible
+ Port covers block dust and dirt
- Premium price
Available in black or green, the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for Pixel 7a is a rock-solid accessory from a quality brand. The Commuter Series Case is made from 35% recycled plastic, and it can handle up to three times as many drops as the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. A silver-based antimicrobial coating on the case’s exterior combats common bacteria, and port covers keep dirt at bay. Otterbox’s case supports wireless charging, so you can charge the Pixel 7a with the case still on.
Best budget case
Colors: Black Sesame, Blueberry Navy
Materials: Silicone, thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 2.1 ounces
+ Military-grade drop protection
+ Wireless charging support
+ No-slip grip
- Minimal features
For less than $20, the understated Caseology Nano Pop for Google Pixel 7a is one heckuva value. Made from silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane, this two-tone case is tested to withstand 4-foot drops. A grippy outer layer features gently raised edges to keep the Pixel 7a’s display and camera lenses scratch-free. It works with wireless charging and screen protectors, too, and the silicone construction feels secure in-hand. We also like the look of the case, which features a solid color, save for an accent color that adorns the rim of the camera cutout.
Thinnest case
Colors: Black
Materials: Nylon canvas, polycarbonate, rubberized thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 1.5 ounces
+ Slim 2.4mm profile
+ Weatherproof construction
+ Compatible with Peak Design accessories
- Only one color choice
Peak Design has always offered elegant, understated protection. Take the Everyday Case for Pixel 7a and its stylish nylon canvas fabric shell made from 100% recycled materials. The ultralight polycarbonate body and rubberized bumpers keep the device protected from every angle — the case is rated for drop protection up to 6 feet. As usual, the case connects to all Peak Design Mobile mounts and accessories with built-in magnetic locking technology for an extra layer of security.
Most colorful case
Colors: 38 different colors and patterns
Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: TBA
+ Myriad customization options
+ Super grippy ridges
+ Precision cutouts
- Premium designs cost extra
Constantly dropping your phone as you dash from point A to point B? The Dbrand Pixel 7a Grip Case features microscopic ridges along the textured sides and unique “grip strips” to create grabbable contact points along the chamfered edges. If you’re still all thumbs all the time, don’t worry: the military-grade drop protection is there for extra peace of mind. At just 2 millimeters thin, you’ll barely notice this Pixel 7a case in your pocket.
Best clear case
Colors: Clear
Materials: Flexible TPU, rubberized finish
Weight: 3.2 ounces
+ Minimal design
+ Anti-slip rubberized finish
+ Supports wireless charging
- No frills or extra features
The Pixel 7a is a slick little device right out of the box, and for anyone who feels like showing off those streamlined aesthetics, the Totalee Thin Pixel 7a Case offers a crystal-clear layer of dynamic protection for your smartphone. To stop you from dropping your new gadget like a slippery fish, Totalee’s Pixel 7a case features a rubberized grip to keep the phone firmly in hand, and the flexible TPU is easy to remove. In the case of any accidental fumbles, the raised lip around the camera lens adds extra protection against scratches and cracks.
Best folio case
Colors: Pale Vellum Black
Materials: Faux leather
Weight: 4.8 ounces
+ 14-foot drop protection
+ Unique folio design
- Pricier than other cases
Your smartphone makes a fashion statement, so why not embrace that and extend the fashionista approach to your case, too? The Incipio Kate Spade New York Folio Case looks good, but it doesn't sacrifice function for beauty. Instead, it turns your smartphone into a mini-wallet with room for up to two credit cards inside the built-in pocket. The signature gold Kate Spade logo — paired with an attractive faux leather exterior — will let everyone around know you want to make a striking impression.
Best silicone case
Colors: Coral, Sea, Seafoam, Snow, Charcoal
Materials: Silicone
Weight: 1.1 ounces
+ Creative color choices
+ Stain-resistant silicone
+ Meets military drop-test standard
- Less durable than other cases
Leave it to Google to make an excellent case for its own phone. The Google Pixel 7a Case is predictably functional, and refreshingly affordable. With five colors to choose from — Coral, Sea, Seafoam, Snow, Charcoal — Google is clearly going for a summer look. That shock-absorbing silicone is also stain-resistant for ice scream spills at the beach, and the case is made with more than 35% recycled plastics. If you’re on team Google all the way, it’s pretty much the perfect pairing.
Best eco-friendly case
Colors: 17 different patterns
Materials: Flaxstic
Weight: TBA
+ Super-stylish designs and colors
+ Tested on 20-foot drops
+ Compostable case materials
- Super-premium price
On the hunt for the best eco-friendly Google Pixel 7a case? Consider one of Pela’s cases, which are made out of Flaxstic — a compostable bioplastic elastomer combined with flax straw. Pela cases are free of phthalates, BPA, cadmium and lead; they’re also verified to meet child safety standards in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. With 17 unique styles like Black Boreal, Lavender Blue Reflections, and Forest Floor, you’ll find one that matches your taste.
Best dual-layer case
Colors: Black
Materials: Dual-layer polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 3.2 ounces
+ Affordable
+ Works with magnetic car phone mounts
+ Meets military drop-test standard
- One color choice
If you like protecting your phone the way you’d tuck your toddler into bed, the dual-layer Vena OutCross Google Pixel 7a Case provides maximum drop defense in a minimum package. The soft inner TPU layer is perfectly molded to cradle the Pixel 7a inside, while the hard polycarbonate outer shell takes the brunt of any accidental tumbles. Vena’s shock-absorbing CornerGuard design meets military drop-test standards for 4-foot drops, dispensing any impacts throughout the case to protect the proverbial Pixel within.
Best kickstand case
Colors: Black, Light Blue, Pink
Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 3.2 ounces
+ Superior drop protection
+ Built-in kickstand
- Not the widest range of color choices
If you’re regularly consuming media when you’re on the move, superior durability should be top-of-mind for the best Google Pixel 7a case. The Poetic Revolution Series Case provides 360 rugged degrees of polycarbonate protection, and there’s even a built-in fingerprint stamp on the front screen cover to complement that kickstand on the back.
Best leather case
Colors: Black, Bluestone, Terracotta
Materials: Leather, polycarbonate
Weight: 1.08 ounces
+ Lightweight and slim
+ Works with wireless charging
+ Premium materials
- Pricey for a phone case
Nothing beats the feel of leather, and if you opt for Bellroy’s Leather Case for the Pixel 7a, that’s exactly what you’ll get. Available in three colors, the Bellroy cases blends eco-tanned leather and recycled polycarbonate to provide a protective cover for your Pixel 7a. Interior microfiber lining keeps the phone from getting scuffed up when it’s saddled in the case, and wireless charging support means you never have to remove your phone.
Best value case
Colors: Clear
Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 1.2 ounces
+ Includes screen protectors
+ 10-foot drop protection
+ Low cost
- Only available in clear option
Total protection for your Pixel 7a doesn’t need to cost a bundle. CaseBorne’s Premium Crystal Clear Case combines a clear basic case and a pair of tempered glass screen protectors, all for less than $20. The clear design means your Pixel 7a isn’t concealed (though some people may prefer a splash of color), and the 10-foot drop protection ensures your phone is still going to function after any accidental drop.
What to look for in the best Google Pixel 7a cases
When selecting the best Pixel 7a case to fit your lifestyle and budget, make sure the case you buy is actually made for the Pixel 7a. With a 6.1-inch screen, the Pixel 7a is smaller than the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, so cases built for the latter won’t fit the new phone. (Instead, if you’re looking for a Pixel 7 accessory, check out our best Pixel 7 cases guide.)
You might think the best Pixel 6a cases will fit your Pixel 7a since the dimensions of this year’s phone haven’t really changed that much from the Pixel 6a. However, those Pixel 6a cases won’t be a perfect fit — when we slipped the Google Pixel 7a case onto a Pixel 6a, the cutout for the camera bar did not fit correctly, exposing some of the back of the phone. We can’t say for certain whether this would happen with every case, but it’s clear that there are enough minor differences in design that it’s better to stick specifically with cases designed for the Pixel 7a.
After confirming that the case in front of your face will properly fit your new phone, here are a few other factors to focus on for finding the best Google Pixel 7a case.
Build materials and drop protection: Whether the case is made out of silicone, polycarbonate or rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your Pixel 7a protected. Some smartphone cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more. The more built-in shock absorption, the better.
Color/design options: Some smartphone case brands only offer a few color choices for each model, but a variety of fashion-forward companies add blended colors, textured designs, and customized skins to the mix.
Environmental impact: We humans can always tread lighter when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for Pixel 7a cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics to get the job done, and every little bit helps.
How we pick the best Google Pixel 7a cases
We curated this list of the best Google Pixel 7a cases based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews, along with good ol’ fashioned internet research. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing. When evaluating each model, we consider color choices, overall protection, and special features. Because phone cases are largely a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes and budgets.