Best Bose Headphones 2019

Bose is an audio staple that has built its legacy on cutting-edge sound and active noise cancellation . Several of its signature headphones have earned universal acclaim for masterfully demonstrating these two traits. Even its sub-luxury headphones remain top sellers, thanks to their dynamic audio and luxe aesthetics.

The QuietComfort 35 line – consisting of both the Series I and II – offers best-in-class noise cancellation and superior sound. Its in-ear equivalent, the QuietComfort 20 , is a solid alternative worthy of the same praise. Then there's the SoundSport series for fitness buffs, which comes in wireless and truly wireless forms.

With numerous options to choose from, across several categories and prices, the decision gets tougher with every new Bose launch. One thing is certain – high quality is guaranteed from every available model. If you want a better sense of the best Bose headphones for you, scroll down to see our top picks.

Additionally, stay tuned for our upcoming review of the all-new Bose Headphones 700 , which will surely be included on this page when officially released.

Best Bose headphones overall

1. Bose 700 Headphones Best Bose headphones overall SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 8 x 6.5 x 2 inches, 8.9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Award-winning noise cancellation Excellent audio quality Lengthy battery life Lightweight design Works in wired mode if battery dies Reasons to Avoid Google Assistant needs work Limited features $399 View at Walmart

Meet the new king of the noise-cancelling headphones. The new Bose 700 headphones effectively take the crown from their predecessor, offering adjustable ANC that is equally effective whether you're listening to music or making or receiving phone calls. They even play nice with your digital assistants. Plus, you get a sexy new design and balanced, precise audio performance.

Read our full Bose 700 Headphones review.

Affordable wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Affordable wireless noise-cancelling headphones SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.7 x 3.2 inches, 8.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on); 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Award-winning noise cancellation Excellent audio quality Lengthy battery life Lightweight design Works in wired mode if battery dies Reasons to Avoid Google Assistant needs work Limited features $299 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs might not be the king of the castle anymore, but they still are a pair of top-notch headphones. Bose programmed these over-ears with two ANC modes – Low and High – each capable of adjusting noise-canceling levels to optimize audio in different settings. The dynamic drivers underneath the hood produce great audio reproduction, spoiling listeners with booming lows and clear mids. A comfortable design, digital assistant support and impressive battery life (both in ANC and passive mode) make the QC35 II an ideal travel companion.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Best Bose wireless sports earbuds

2. Bose SoundSport Wireless Best Bose wireless sports earbuds SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1.2 x 1 x 1.2 inches, 0.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Great bass Snug, secure fit Water-resistant protection Tile tracking technology Reasons to Avoid Short battery life Bulky design $149 View at Amazon 27 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want signature Bose sound in a durable, sporty design, drop your money on these Bluetooth buds. The SoundSport Wireless kicks out aggressive lows that give Spotify playlists more oomph. Its soft silicone rubber hooks latch onto ears to optimize fit when engaged in sports activities, while IPX4 certification ensures these babies survive a sweat bath or splashes near the pool area. Bose even integrated cool mobile features like Tile tracking to locate misplaced buds, and NFC, which instantly pairs the buds to compatible Android phones . Battery life isn't anything to rave about, but it's suitable for weekly workouts.

Read our full Bose SoundSport Wireless review .

Best Bose noise-canceling earbuds

3. Bose QuietComfort 20i Best Bose noise-canceling earbuds SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7.8 x 5 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 16 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Strong noise canceling Ambient listening mode Plays audio when battery dies Very comfortable Reasons to Avoid Not the best-sounding Bose earphones Bulky in-line mic and battery module $199 View at eBay 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A classic from the Bose collection, the wired QC20i is for mobile listeners who are pro-headphone jack and want to silence the world around them. It does a phenomenal job of blocking out environmental sounds by forming a tight seal to isolate noise. Another major selling point is its ability to play audio without battery power, retaining the same detail and volume as in ANC mode. Music won't sound as great as on other Bose headphones, but it's still crisp. The battery module and in-line mic might also be considered obtrusive for modern standards.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort 20I review .

Excellent noise cancellation for cheap

4. Bose QuietComfort 25 Excellent noise cancellation for cheap SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 2.5 x 5.9 x 9.4 inches, 6.9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 35 hours (via AAA battery) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: No Reasons to Buy Great noise cancellation Extra comfy Refined audio performance Surprisingly long battery life Reasons to Avoid No rechargeable battery Siri and Google Assistant are not available $125.99 View at eBay 596 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Despite its five-year market presence, the QC25 is an OG noise-canceler with plenty of staying power. Mics are strategically placed on the interior and exterior of the earcups, blocking out a vast amount of background noise across different frequencies. Sonically, Bose employed its TriPort technology to handle powerful lows, creating a deep bass that blends nicely with sharp-sounding mids and lows. Powered by a single AAA battery, the QC25 does show its age, but there's little to complain about since it grants 35 hours of ANC playtime, and the option to continue playing music when the battery dies.

In-ear noise-canceling with strong sound

5. Bose QuietControl 30 In-ear noise-canceling with strong sound SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 0.8 x 6.5 x 6 inches, 2.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Impressive sound Flexible design Effective noise cancellation Ambient listening modes Reasons to Avoid Still too pricey Finicky connectivity $299 View at Walmart

One of the few in-ears to do noise cancellation right, the QC30 filters out high-frequency rumblings while producing clean, full sound. Users can adjust the ANC levels through the free Bose Connect app to completely silence or listen to their surroundings. The soundstage offers lots of depth, so you'll pick up on the slightest details in your favorite recordings. Bluetooth range is lower than advertised with music lasting past the 20-foot mark. The $300 price , however, is pretty steep.

Truly wireless buds with sporty features

6. Bose SoundSport Free Truly wireless buds with sporty features SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1.3 x 1 x 1.2 inches, 0.3 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours, 10 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 35 feet (10.5 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Rich sound Fast charging Sleek, secure design Find My Buds feature Reasons to Avoid Uncomfortable to wear for long stretches Poor bud-to-bud connection $199 View at Walmart 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Bose's first truly wireless earbuds offer the premium design and sound one would expect from the audio giant. Powerful bass combined with detailed mids creates an energetic soundscape to fuel intense workouts. Portable power is always a huge bonus, and the bundled charging case offers just enough to get through a week’s worth of gym sessions: 10 hours. Quick charging is also available to give the buds 45 minutes of listening time on a 15-minute charge. However, its bulky design is not suited for leisurely listening, making the buds painful to wear after an hour of use. Unreliable connectivity means you'll experience some dropout on the left earbud from time to time as well.

Read our full Bose SoundSport Free vs. Jabra Elite Active 65t feature .



An advanced hearable with Bose-like sound

7. Bose Hearphones An advanced hearable with Bose-like sound SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1.1 x 1 x 1.1 inches; 2.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: TBD Reasons to Buy Acts as both a hearing aid and wireless headphones Noise-canceling capabilities Decent sound Hear App to adjust volume levels on both earbuds Reasons to Avoid Very expensive Poor call quality View Deal

Before the introduction of Sleepbuds , Bose released this intuitive hearable to help listeners hear better in loud environments; they amplify speech in order to better communicate with others. The Hearphones feature Bose noise-canceling technology, although it's not as effective as in premium models like the QC35 and allows high-frequency sounds to seep in. You'll also rely on the Bose Hear app to personalize audio for better music and call quality, the latter requiring it most.

Best budget Bose earphones

8. Bose SoundSport In-Ear Best budget Bose earphones SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 4.9 x 1.9 x 8.8 inches; 0.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: None Reasons to Buy Superlight and comfy Sounds great across all music genres Sweat- and water-resistant Very affordable Reasons to Avoid Mediocre noise isolation No modern features Mediocre noise isolation No modern features $49.95 View at Adorama 307 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For fitness or leisure, the SoundSport In-Ear is a bargain that music lovers shouldn't pass on. Bose's Stay Hear tips provide a stable, relaxed fit for joggers and speedy commuters. Its weather-resistant design protects from perspiration and water. We're fans of the midrange and treble delivery, but it's worth noting that the poor seal these buds create can affect sound quality. The lack of modern features, such as digital assistant support, also restricts its capabilities.